Wrestling Rumors: WWE And AEW Contemplate Holding Events In Empty Arenas Due To Coronavirus

If things continue the way they're going, empty arena shows are not out of the question.

People around the world have their concerns over the Coronavirus which has caused many changes to their everyday lives. The sports world has also undergone changes with events cancelled, media shut out of locker rooms, and many teams scared to travel. Now, WWE and All Elite Wrestling are looking at possibly holding empty arena shows or canceling events entirely just as some other wrestling promotions have started doing.

Precautions are being taken by schools, businesses, and many others to make sure that the spreading of this virus does not continue. New Japan Pro Wrestling has already cancelled a number of events in order to not put the fans and talents are risk of getting ill or falling victim to the Coronavirus.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Stephanie McMahon and WWE are not against postponing or canceling WrestleMania 36 scheduled for next month in Tampa. They will not risk the safety and health of fans or superstars in any way and will take extreme measures if necessary.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, by way of Wrestle Talk, this has led to both WWE and AEW contemplating empty-arena shows. With fans from more than 100 different countries expected at WrestleMania 36, the risk could end up being too high for a large gathering of people all in one place.

WWE

On Monday, it was announced that the NBA, MLB, MLS, and NHL have all temporarily banned media from entering the team locker rooms. This is being done in the interest of health safety and to make sure there are no further issues of contamination from others.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer states that these major sports leagues are preparing for possibly holding games in empty arenas. He then goes on to say that both AEW and WWE have had internal discussions about doing the same and that it would be “negligent” not to have talked about the possibility.

WrestleMania 36 is a huge money-earner for WWE and they would hate to not have the revenue from fans in attendance but safety comes first. If they hold the event in an empty arena, they’d still be able to earn money from airing it on the WWE Network and on pay-per-view channels.

As of this writing, there has been no word on WrestleMania 36 being canceled and it is still scheduled go on as planned in Tampa. Depending on how things go with the Coronavirus outbreak, both WWE and AEW may have to make some difficult decisions about canceling events or holding them in empty arenas. Only time will tell what is going to happen and it will all depend on how things go with the spread of the virus.