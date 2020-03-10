Kindly Myers Rocks Shimmery Gold Swimsuit In Hot New Instagram Snap: ‘What I’m Saying Is, Don’t Believe You’

Kindly Myers took to Instagram to share a sexy shot while clad in a shimmery gold swimsuit. The woman who has been named a “Professional Smokeshow” by her fans has only rocked bikinis over the past few days and her last photo in a one piece was shared six days ago. Today, the model gave her followers a whole lot to talk about while ditching the bikini once again.

In the stunning new double-photo update, the model looked like she was in her element. In the first image in the series, the Playboy model struck a pose in the grass outside but she didn’t specifically tag her location. For the photo op, the model wore her long, blond locks parted off to the side as her hair fell all the way down one shoulder. She kept things simple with a minor but beautiful makeup application that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and pink lipstick.

Myers sat indian-style in the shot, using one foot to cover her modesty while she kicked out the other to her side. The bombshell showed off her gorgeous figure in a tight gold shimmery one-piece that was outlined with black fabric. The sexy swimwear dipped low into her chest, offering generous views of cleavage while it also showcased her toned and tanned stems. The second photo in the deck was very similar to the first only that time it was snapped at a closer angle.

In the caption of the update, she shared a quote about not believing people and since it went live a few short minutes ago, it’s earned her a ton of attention from fans with over 1,500 likes in addition to over 40 comments and that number continues to climb with time. Most followers commented on the photo to rave over Myers’ body while many others chimed in about the caption of the post.

“Great pics, keep up the good work beautiful,” one follower raved, adding a series of clapping hand and heart emoji.

“Please believe that you’ve raised my spirits,” a second follower commented in addition to a single red heart emoji.

“You are such a gorgeous lady! Kudos to you!,” another fan chimed in.

Last week, The Inquisir shared that Myers slipped into something that was just as sexy but surprisingly not swimwear. That time, she sizzled in a matching bra and panty set that was ivory in color. Once again, her beautiful figure was on display as well as her belly button ring and the photo also earned the bombshell rave reviews.