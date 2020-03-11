Wendy Williams Will Tape Talk Show Without Audience In Wake Of Coronavirus Outbreak

Wendy Williams won't welcome a live audience to her show until further notice.

Talk show host Wendy Williams will no longer be welcoming a live audience to The Wendy Williams Show in wake of the coronavirus outbreak, otherwise known as COVID-19. The studio will remain devoid of guests until further notice, according to The Wrap.

The announcement to postpone live tapings with an audience was made on Tuesday. The Wendy Williams Show is a very interactive program, in which the guests play a large role in the show, with Williams often asking for their perspective upon various topics. She even refers to her audience members as her co-hosts, as she considers them to play such a vital role in the show. Thus, it is hard to imagine what dynamic that show will take on now that they are removed from the picture. However, this change will not last forever.

A spokesperson from the show released he following statement.

“Wendy values her co-hosts and their daily participation but in light of the current health climate, The Wendy Williams Show will not have a live studio audience until further notice. We will continue to produce a daily live talk show and look forward to welcoming the studio audience back when the time is right.”

This show is certainly not the only one to take drastic measures in order to avoid the spread of germs during this very concerning time. On Tuesday, popular game shows Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune announced they will also stop welcoming a live audience for the time being, in hopes of preventing the further spread of illness. This will be a monumental change for both programs, who have almost always had guests filling their audience. It’s not clear when it will be determined safe enough for guests to return to the show.

Cases of the deadly coronavirus continue to raise across the United States, raising mounting fears. Some schools, including large universities have stopped physical classes, their students working remotely. The stock market has plummeted and travel outside the United States has been discouraged. This virus has affected countries all over the world, and is believed to have originated in China.

As was also reported on Tuesday, the next democratic debate scheduled for this coming Sunday will also not happen with a live audience, as The Inquisitr previously reported. Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders will also both be cancelling their schedules rallies.

“We are heeding the public warnings from Ohio state officials, who have communicated concern about holding large, indoor events during the coronavirus outbreak,” said Sanders’s communications director Mike Casca.