WWE News: Major Return Announced For This Week’s ‘Friday Night SmackDown’

After many months out of the ring, the "Charismatic Enigma" is heading back.

When a WWE superstar hasn’t been seen in the ring or on television for a while, their return is sometimes just as big as a major debut. It has been almost a full year since Jeff Hardy has been seen due to injuries and some personal issues, but the time has come for the “Charismatic Enigma” to return. It has now been confirmed that Hardy is heading back and he will return on this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Jeff hasn’t had a match since last April when an unfortunate knee injury brought about surgery to fix him up. At the time of his injury, The Hardy Boyz were the SmackDown Tag Team Champions and it couldn’t have all happened at a worse time.

Since then, he has been rehabbing to get back to in-ring shape while also dealing with a few legal issues outside of the ring. WWE has stated that he has to deal with those problems on his own, but Jeff has also been waiting for the right storyline angle to come his way in order for him to return.

On Tuesday, the official website of WWE revealed that Hardy is confirmed to return this week on Friday Night SmackDown. It’s not yet known what he’s going to do or say, but something will likely be set up for him at WrestleMania 36 with the pay-per-view less than a month away.

WWE

The last time Jeff was on WWE television, he was teaming with his brother Matt Hardy as the tag team champions on SmackDown. Now, he’s going to be fully on his own as Matt allowed his WWE contract to expire which has him now a free agent in the world of professional wrestling.

There has been a lot of speculation as to what Matt will do now that he is no longer under contract to WWE. Of course, whispers on social media have him heading to All Elite Wrestling, and the promotion has even hinted that Matt could end up being “The Exalted One,” but that remains to be seen.

Jeff’s contract was set to expire around the same time as Matt’s, but his ended up being extended. WWE has a habit of doing that sort of thing when a superstar misses a great deal of time due to injuries or other such things. No matter how much longer is left on his current deal, Jeff Hardy is heading back to the ring for the blue brand as he is confirmed to return this Friday night.