Viviana Castrillon Rocks Revealing Sheer Lingerie As She Teases Surprise: ‘Happy Tuesday My Beautiful People’

Viviana Castrillon took to Instagram to share a smoking hot shot of herself in some scandalous black lingerie. Over the past few days, the social media star has stunned in a variety of black outfits that were mostly lingerie pieces. Earlier today was no exception, as the model wished her fans a happy Tuesday in the sexiest way possible.

In the beautiful new selfie, the model got up close and personal, staring straight into the camera with a seductive look on her face. The stunner wore her long, highlighted locks down and straight, adding a gorgeous makeup application to the look that came complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. She added a dainty necklace to the outfit as well.

The photo captured Vivi from the waist up but still gave her fans a whole lot to talk about. On top, she sizzled in a black bra that was mostly sheer and featured a number of black fabric flowers affixed to the cups. The piece also had a series of straps that went from her chest down to her ribcage. The model’s taut tummy and navel ring were also visible in the photo, and she paired the bra with some strappy panties. She geotagged her location at the PORSCHE Design Tower in Miami.

In the caption of the post, the model wished her fans a happy Tuesday and shared that she was glad to see the weather was good in Miami before teasing a big surprise. Since the post went live on her page, it’s attracted a ton of attention in just one short hour. In addition to over 6,000 likes, the photo has also racked up over 100 comments, and that number only continues to climb. Some followers commented on the image to rave over Vivi’s figure while others wished her a happy day in return.

“Precious gorgeous beautiful my love,” one follower wrote, adding a series of heart-eye emoji.

“Hi sweet Hart your very beautiful good you action I like it now you very hot look,” a second fan added.

“Wow Vivi!!!! That’s as sexy as it gets right there!!! Very nice!!” one more admirer raved, along with a series of flame emoji.

