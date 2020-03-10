Blond Bombshell Lauren Dascalo Shows Major Sideboob In Skimpy, Cheetah-Print One-Piece On Instagram

Lauren Dascalo put on a major sideboob display in her latest Instagram post on Tuesday. In a series of photos on her feed, the blond bombshell rocked a cheetah-print one-piece that left very little to the imagination and represented her “spirit animal.”

The photos showed Lauren standing in front of a cluster of bamboo sticks. In the background, sunlight appeared to be peeking through tree branches, though Lauren was mostly in the shade. She looked ready to enjoy the jungle in her swimwear, which did nothing but favors for her killer body.

Lauren’s look featured a halter-style top with an open design that covered only the front of her chest, putting her sideboob on full display as it glistened with tanning oil. The model looked dangerously close to a wardrobe malfunction. In addition to the sideboob display, the top also featured criss-cross straps on the back, which exposed her muscles.

The fabric on the lower half of Lauren’s suit began at her waist, which drew attention to her hourglass figure and flat tummy. Her swimwear also included high cuts that came above her hips, which put her long, lean legs on display, as well as her pert derriere.

Lauren accessorized the look with a gold watch on her wrist. She also rocked a full face of makeup, including expertly contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, brown eyeshadow, thick lashes, and a nude color on her full lips. The model’s long, blond hair was pushed to one side and fell over her shoulder in luscious waves.

The first image showed the babe pulling the top of her suit inward, which exposed even more of her breasts. She arched her back and popped her booty out to show off her figure. In the other photos, Lauren turned her backside to the camera more to give fans a direct view of her round booty in the tiny thong.

Lauren garnered more than 15,000 likes and just over 250 comments in four hours, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“You are a beast,” one fan said.

“So fire baby girl,” another user wrote.

“You redefine gorgeous and sexy,” added a third follower.

Many fans expressed admiration for the babe with various emoji.

Lauren’s fans know that she can pull off any look with her stunning body. Earlier this week, the babe modeled a white crop top and a matching, lacy thong, which drove her fans wild.