Watch Blake Shelton Share An Adorable Moment With A 5-Year-Old Fan At His Concert

Blake had a sweet moment with a little girl in San Diego.

Blake Shelton shared an adorable moment with a 5-year-old fan as he made her dreams come true during a gig in San Diego, California, on March 6. The adorable moment was all captured on video by a concert goer and showed Blake when he made his way over to the sweet little girl as he got her to sing a few lyrics from one of his songs in front of the thousands strong crowd.

The video showed Blake performing alongside fellow country star Trace Adkins on his ‘Friends and Heroes tour,’ which is currently making its way across the U.S.

The twosome belted out their duet “Hell Right” on stage at San Diego’s Pechanga Arena, which is when Entertainment Tonight Canada reported that the youngster caught Blake’s attention from the front row.

The Voice coach made his way over to the little girl, who then stood up on stage and faced him as he put his microphone up to her mouth to let her sing the song.

The 5-year-old, who was dressed in a red and black shirt and blue jeans, adorably sang into the mic, “Hell right, Hell right, Hell right,” to which the crowd erupted into loud cheers while Blake gave her a big smile before he walked away back to Trace on the main stage.

The video was shared to Twitter shortly after the moment went down, and the fan who shot it revealed alongside it that the little girl is a big fan and asks to listen to Blake’s music all the time when she’s falling asleep.

Hell Right!!!!!!! I never claimed to be a good roll model… ???? https://t.co/lYGivqjxFs — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) March 9, 2020

Blake retweeted the video to his own Twitter account a few days later on March 9 when he joked that he’s not exactly the best role model for getting the little girl to sing the slightly cheeky lyrics.

Fans clearly loved seeing the sweet moment go down though, as many responded to Blake sharing the video on Twitter.

“Raisin’ em right!!” one social media user wrote.

“This makes my heart so full… Oh my gosh,” another fan said of the sweet moment.

“Awww, Blake, Honey Bee, Thank you for sharing, I love seeing kids loving you. What a amazing blessing,” a third person responded.

Though Blake doesn’t have children of his own, there’s no doubt that the country star still has a whole lot of practice when it comes to taking care of kids.

The singer spends a lot of time with his girlfriend Gwen Stefani‘s three sons with her former husband, Bush singer Gavin Rossdale.

The “God Gave Me You” singer was even spotted playing with her youngest son, 6-year-old Apollo, on his lap as the blended all family attended 13-year-old Kingston’s football game together alongside Gwen’s parents last month.