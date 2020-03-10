‘The Young And The Restless’ Michelle Stafford Announces Exciting New Plan

It’s no secret that The Young and the Restless star Michelle Stafford is a busy mother of two. Last year, Stafford returned to the CBS Daytime drama to reprise her role as Phyllis Summers after a sting on General Hospital portraying Nina Reeves from 2014-2019. In addition, the soap vet revealed that she broke her toe, and it caused her some significant issues when trying to fit in a workout to keep herself in shape for her health, her family, and her job on the show.

Stafford took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself doing inclined pushups on a set of stairs. She admitted that the photo was from before she recently broke her toe.

“Not working out regularly has really changed things for me. I found it very difficult to get back in the swing of working out…By the time I have a moment for myself… it’s 10:30 at night. Who the hell wants to work out at that time?? I was determined to come up with a work out that every working mother could do in her day, every busy woman could do, without going to the gym, without getting expensive equipment… I’ve been working on it for the last couple of months, and I really see results.”

While the 53-year-old Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress, who also runs a skincare company called Skin Nation, doesn’t have all the details nailed down to announce it to the world yet, she noted that she hopes to have everything ready to launch by this summer to help moms as bathing suit season arrives. She even hinted that she might post some before and after pictures of herself, showing off the results she’s seen from her at-home workouts.

Several of her followers replied, and nearly 4,000 also hit the “like” button to express their support. At least one fan relayed the tale of breaking her ankle and getting out of the habit of working out. Many told the actress, whose on-screen alter ego Phyllis wears incredible form-fitting dresses on the show, that they haven’t noticed that anything looks different for her on the show even though she hasn’t been able to follow her typical routine for staying in shape.

Many Instagram users who responded let the actress know that they are looking forward to checking out her program, which sounds like it’ll be ready for release within the next couple of months. Perhaps Stafford will share more details as the launch date gets closer.