Corey Feldman Accuses Charlie Sheen Of Sexually Abusing Late Friend Corey Haim

Corey Feldman dropped a bombshell in his documentary (My) Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys, which he released on Monday night. In the film, the actor goes in depth about the sexual abuse that he and his late best friend Corey Haim suffered as child actors. He even shockingly named Charlie Sheen as one of the abusers.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Feldman revealed that Haim admitted to him that Sheen had raped him while the actors were making the 1986 movies Lucas.

Feldman tearfully relayed Haim’s story in the documentary, claiming that Sheen had bent Haim over between two trailers on set and raped him in broad daylight. At the time of the alleged abuse Haim was 13-years-old and Sheen was 19.

Other people involved in the documentary also claimed that Haim had told him Sheen was sexually abusive towards him.

“He shared with me that on the set of Lucas that he was raped as a little boy. He told me that it was his costar and he told me that it was Charlie Sheen that did it,” Feldman’s ex-wife Susannah Sprague, told the camera.

Back in 2017, after rumors that Sheen and Haim had a sexual relationship surfaced, Sheen spoke to TMZ, telling the outlet that he has always been honest about his “laundry list of shortcomings” and “wrongdoings,” while denying the abuse allegations.

“These radically groundless and unfounded allegations end now. I now take a passionate stand against those who wish to even entertain the sick and twisted lies against me. GAME OVER,” Sheen stated at the time.

Feldman also named other men that he claims sexually abused he and Haim during their time as child actors working in Hollywood.

Actor Jon Grissom, who worked with Feldman and Haim in films such as License to Drive and Dream a Little Dream, talent manager Marty Weiss, nightclub owner Alphy Hoffman, and late actor Dominick Brascia, were all mentioned in the documentary.

Both Grissom and Weiss have publicly denied the sexual abuse allegations against them.

“Corey Haim would never grandstand sex abuse for profit nor would he have thrown innocent names around due to personal vendettas,” Weiss wrote on Twitter back in February.

Corey Feldman has been speaking out about the sexual abuse that he and Corey Haim — who died from pneumonia in 2010 — endured as children for years, and had always promised that one day he would share his story.

Meanwhile, Charlie Sheen has yet to respond to the shocking sexual abuse allegations brought against him in the documentary.