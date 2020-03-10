Tracee Ellis Ross Flaunts Cleavage & Glows In Latest Instagram Update

Actress Tracee Ellis Ross, who is the daughter of legendary performer Diana Ross, stunned her 7.7 million Instagram followers with her latest Instagram update, a smoking hot post that showcased her beauty. The picture was taken by photographer Brian Bowen Smith, who also shared the picture on his own Instagram page. Tracee made sure to tag the photographer in the picture itself so her fans knew who was behind the image.

In the shot, Tracee was immersed in a calm pool with water all around her. Rather than wearing a swimsuit, though, the bombshell rocked a delicate white gown that showcased her body to perfection. The gown was an off-the-shoulder style with black-and-white sleeves that started by stretching across her upper arms. The front dipped low, and revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The skin on her shoulders, chest and face glowed in the sunshine as she turned her gorgeous features towards the light.

The gown was an empire-waist style, and was fitted throughout the bust before the delicate fabric skimmed over the rest of her body. A few inches of the gown flowed down before it spread out across the top of the water around her, surrounding her with a cloud of delicate white fabric.

Tracee had one leg propped up on the stairs of the pool, and placed her hand on her knee while the other floated in the water beside her. The gown was made edgier by the sleeve detail. The top of the sleeve was crafted of the same white fabric as the rest of the gown, but the remainder of the sleeve was made from a looser-fitting black fabric.

Tracee’s hair was slicked back from her face and tumbled down her back in tight curls. Her makeup was flawless, with a darker shade on her lips to add to the moody vibe of the shot, and stunning skin that caught the light as she closed her eyes.

Tracee’s fans couldn’t handle how incredible she looked in the snap, and the post racked up over 178,000 likes within just 13 hours, including a like from singer Kelly Rowland. The post also received 2,005 comments in the same time span from her eager fans.

“Thissssssss took my breath away,” one fan commented.

“This is stunning,” another added.

“Ok then Ms. Ross,” one fan said, followed by several emoji including praise hands and a flame emoji.

“Slaycee Ellis Ross,” another follower commented.

Tracee works hard to maintain her incredible physique, and often shows her followers a bit of what goes into her sculpting routine. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Tracee shared a video in which she went through her workout routine. Sweat was dripping off her toned body as she executed the difficult moves.