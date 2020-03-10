WWE News: Hall Of Famer Believes John Cena’s Match Against The Fiend Will Be His Last

"WrestleMania 36" may be the last time that John Cena ever steps foot in a WWE ring.

When a WWE superstar hits the end of their career, not all of them appear to know it and continue on as long as possible. Some still have the ability to wrestle at a high level, but other life options have come their way which allow them to do new things. That is part of the reason why Hall of Famer Mick Foley believes that the WrestleMania 36 match against Bray “The Fiend” Wyatt will be the last one ever for John Cena.

Two weeks ago on Friday Night SmackDown, Cena returned to WWE after a very long absence and announced he wasn’t needed for WrestleMania 36. He let the world know that the talented roster currently in place was more than enough to entertain the fans around the world.

After his promo, The Fiend appeared to silently challenge Cena to a match which ended up being accepted by the former champion. Fans are looking forward to this match, but if Foley’s assumptions are correct, it could end up being for an even bigger reason.

In a recent interview with Wrestling Inc., Foley spoke on a number of topics which included not being happy with The Fiend’s title loss to Goldberg at Super ShowDown. He went on to say that Wyatt isn’t the kind of superstar who needs a title to define him anyway.

At that point, Foley brought up Wyatt’s upcoming match against Cena in Tampa, and he casually slipped a little opinion in there.

“It’s gonna be very interesting and I think it adds another huge match as John Cena gave an impassioned promo and it leads me to believe this will be his final match. I would not be surprised to see The Fiend come out of Mania stronger than ever.”

Of course, this is nothing more than Foley’s assumption, but it is difficult to think it may not end up being true.

In 2019, Cena wrestled a grand total of two matches and both of them were in January. Actually, he hasn’t wrestled a match since the episode of Monday Night Raw on January 14, 2019, which means it has been more than a year since he’s performed in the ring.

John Cena coming back to WWE at this time for a match at WrestleMania 36 certainly drove up the ratings and attention of fans. His match against Bray “The Fiend” Wyatt is one that will be unlike those they have had in the past, but will it truly be the last one ever for the former champion? Mick Foley certainly seems certain that this could be the curtain call for the superstar who has now made a big name for himself in Hollywood.