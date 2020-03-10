Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Reportedly Reunited For Surgeries Of Daughters Shiloh And Zahara

Angelina mentioned her daughters' operations in an essay.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were briefly reunited when two of their children had to go under the knife. According to E! News, the parents of six were both present during the surgical procedures of Zahara, 15, and Shiloh, 13.

Angelina first mentioned her daughters’ operations in an essay that she penned for TIME on International Women’s Day. The Maleficent: Mistress of Evil star revealed that Zahara has had more than one surgery over the past two months, but she didn’t disclose why her oldest daughter has been in and out of the hospital. As for Shiloh, Angelina revealed that the teen had to have surgery on her hip. She didn’t share whether the surgery was required due to an injury or another issue, but she stressed the seriousness of both of her daughters’ “medical challenges” by writing that they were “fighting to survive and heal.”

Angelina made sure to note that her daughters had given her permission to mention their medical ordeals in her essay, and she commended them for the way they cared for one another as they were healing.

“My youngest daughter studied the nurses with her sister, and then assisted the next time,” Angelina wrote. “I saw how all my girls so easily stopped everything and put each other first, and felt the joy of being of service to those they love.”

Angelina didn’t mention her ex-husband in her essay, but an insider revealed that Brad skipped the BAFTA Awards in February to be with his daughters. Another source stated that Brad and Angelina “were equally involved and focused on their well-being throughout the entire process.”

Angelina with daughters Shiloh and Zahara. Ernesto S. Ruscio / Getty Images

Zahara and Shiloh were also reportedly showered with attention by their siblings. Angelina wrote that the girls’ brothers were “supportive and sweet,” and one source stated that the Jolie-Pitt kids brought their recovering sisters cards while they were in the hospital.

Zahara and Shiloh are said to be recovering well, and they haven’t let their surgeries stop them from living their lives. The Daily Mail published photos of Angelina taking the two girls out to see a movie in Los Angeles on Monday, and Shiloh was pictured using a pair of crutches to enter the theater.

Brad and Angelina have been splitting custody of their kids since they called it quits in 2016. However, while there were no reports of any drama between the parents during Zahara and Shiloh’s surgeries, co-parenting has presented some challenges for the former Hollywood power couple. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Angelina has expressed a desire to move out of the United States, but she has to wait until all of her children are 18 and older so that their father can have a relationship with them.