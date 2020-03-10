Elsa Hosk Sizzles In Black Lace Lingerie

Victoria’s Secret Angel Elsa Hosk tantalized her 6 million Instagram followers with her latest post, in which she rocked a scandalous black lace lingerie set.

Elsa posed at what appeared to be the top of a set of stairs, with a circular light hanging from the ceiling and a textured gray wall behind her. Towards the bottom of the frame, a few pieces of furniture were visible. Elsa was the focal point of the shot, however, with her toned physique on full display.

The stunner rocked a black bra with a unique lace pattern. The cups molded to her curves, and showcased just a hint of cleavage. She paired the bra with matching underwear with the same delicate black fabric. The underwear was a high-cut style that stretched over her hip, highlighting her narrow waist. The bottoms also dipped low in the front, showing off a few extra inches of her toned stomach.

Elsa had a pair of unbuttoned black pants over top of the look, and she posed with one arm braced against the wall and the other placed behind her. Elsa’s blond locks tumbled down in a tousled style, parted in the middle to frame her flawless face.

Her beauty look was neutral yet stunning, with a nude shade on her lips and minimal eye makeup. She parted her lips slightly and stared at the camera with a seductive look on her face. She indicated in the caption that she was in New York City when the photo was taken.

Elsa’s eager Instagram followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling update, and the post received over 241,900 likes within just 14 hours, including a like from Instagram sensation Mathilde Tantot. The post also racked up 731 comments in the same time span as her eager followers showered her with compliments in the comments section.

“Love the lingerie what’s the brand?” one fan asked.

“So gorgeous and confident,” another fan commented, followed by a heart emoji.

“You do this and you’re the harbinger of summer… I do the exact same thing in the stairwell and I get sent to HR. It’s not fair,” one fan said jokingly.

“Always so beautiful,” another follower added.

Whether she’s in lingerie or a bikini, Elsa’s physique looks incredible in just about anything. Back in January 2020, as The Inquisitr reported, Elsa shared a sizzling snap that captured a moment on a trip she took to Japan. She rocked a pale pink bikini with a white geometric pattern on it, and showed off plenty of cleavage as well as her toned body.