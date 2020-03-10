Yaslen Clemente Strips Down To Her Calvin Klein Underwear In New Instagram Photo

Miami bombshell Yaslen Clemente gave her 1.6 million Instagram followers something to talk about on Tuesday, March 10, when she shared a smoking hot new update. The 22-year-old model looked stunning in her scanty Calvin Klein intimates that showed off her killer curves.

The stunner sported a gray sports-style bra that featured a round neckline that exposed her décolletage. The classic brassiere had the Calvin Klein logo on the thick stretchable band at the ends. She wore a matching thong that sat high on her curvy hips, highlighting her rock-hard abs and flat stomach.

In the first photo, Yaslen was photographed indoors, in what seemed like a living room. She sat on a wooden coffee table with her legs spread. She looked to the side while holding her eyeglasses, seemingly putting it on. The second snapshot showed the model’s backside facing the camera — her perky booty taking all the view. She looked to the side with her eyes closed.

The Miami native kept her highlighted tresses up in a high bun with a few tendrils of hair framing her face. She wore a full face of makeup that consisted of sculpted brows, nude-toned eyeshadow, a hint of bronzer, and nude-colored lipstick. The model usually wears accessories, but in the new photos, she skipped the jewelry.

In the caption, Yaslen greeted her followers and asked them if they preferred professionally-taken photos or if they like iPhone-quality ones. She tagged professional photographer, Pedro Rolle Jr. in the post and the photo.

The latest Instagram upload has earned more than 22,000 likes and upwards of 260 comments after just an hour of going live on her account — and those numbers continue to grow. Many of her online admirers and fellow influencers such as Danielley Ayala, Yarishna Ayala, Bruna Rangel Lima, and Veronica Rodriguez dropped loving messages, as well as gushing ones in the comments section of the post. Some others decided that a combination of emoji was enough to express their admiration.

“Professional, but it doesn’t really matter, you look stunning anyway,” one of her fans commented on the post.

“Mix. That last shot though, had me shook. Also, more pictures, the better,” another admirer wrote.

“That second shot is straight perfection, but it doesn’t matter. You’re still perfect, all the time,” a third social media user chimed in.

“I love this set! I would love to see a mixture, a nice balance of both. Although you are always picture-perfect,” a fourth Instagram follower added with a mix of emoji at the end of the comment.