Dave Annable Teases ‘Deep Talks’ For A ‘Brothers & Sisters’ Reunion Ahead Of ‘This Is Us’ Guest Role

The actor reunites with his TV big sister to tease fans about a long-overdue finale for the ABC drama series.

Dave Annable says there could be closure for Brothers & Sisters fans nearly a decade after the TV drama abruptly ended on ABC.

Just ahead of his guest role on This Is Us, Annable posted a video of his recent reunion with his Brothers & Sisters co-star Rachel Griffiths in which he teased a finale for fans of the long-gone family drama the duo starred in from 2006 to 2011.

In his Instagram teaser, Annable and Griffiths, who played Brothers & Sisters siblings Justin and Sarah Walker fro five seasons, are hamming it up at Soho House West Hollywood. In the caption to a video of the TV brother and sister, Annable joked that the Walkers have graduated from wine to tequila.

“Last night was filled with so much love getting to spend time with my big sister [Rachel Griffiths],” Annable wrote. “Deep talks about giving the fans a special ending for the show that they/we never got. What do you think?”

Griffiths posted a similar video in which she teased that the two are “cooking up” a Walker family reunion. Griffiths tagged fellow Brothers & Sisters alums Sally Field, Matthew Rhys, Calista Flockhart, Emily VanCamp, Ron Rifkin, Balthazar Getty, and Ken Olin, who happens to now be a producer on This Is Us. Griffiths also put a #homefortheholidays hashtag in her post.

In comments to the post, fans were excited about the possibility of a Brothers & Sisters reunion or revival that would give closure to the series.

“A reunion show would be nice. It just stopped suddenly, with no conclusions to any plot lines,” one fan wrote.

When another fan wrote that she would love a Brothers & Sisters reunion, especially if its set at Christmas, Griffiths replied with her dream plotline. The actress wrote that the reunion would need to be set at Thanksgiving or Christmas at Nora’s (Sally Field) new ranch in Ojai where she is “raising lamas.”

Griffiths also revealed that she told Annable they have to get Rob Lowe to come back, but her TV brother reminded her that Lowe’s character, Robert McCallister, died on the show 10 years ago. Griffiths also said she is sure she can get Gilles Marini and Matthew Rhys to come back for a reunion.

While the Brothers & Sisters reunion appears to be strictly a tequila-inspired project for Annable and Griffiths at the moment, fans are holding out hope that someday it comes to fruition. It doesn’t hurt that Annable has reunited with Olin for This Is Us, so with any luck, maybe they did some brainstorming between takes on the set of the NBC drama.

Annable will Kevin Pearson’s acting teacher, Kirby, in the This Is Us episode “New York, New York.” It is unclear which era (’80s, 90s, 2000s) the actor’s Kirby character will be seen in.