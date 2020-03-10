Alexa Collins Puts Her Flawless Figure On Display In White Sports Bra & Skintight Leggings

Alexa Collins opted for a more casual look in her latest Instagram post. The bikini model stunned in some sexy workout gear as she delighted fans with the photo on Tuesday morning.

In the snap, Alexa looked smoking hot as she rocked a white sports bra with thick straps and a plunging neckline. The garment flaunted the model’s toned arms, ample cleavage, and flat tummy.

She paired the bra with some high-waisted gray leggings with pink and white designs down the legs. The skintight pants showcased Alexa’s tiny waist and curvy booty while putting her lean legs on display as well.

The model sat on a counter top with her legs apart and her arms resting in front of her for the shot. She arched her back a bit and gave a sexy smirk and piercing glare into the camera.

Alexa wore her long, golden locks parted in the center and styled in straight strands that fell down her back and over her shoulders. She also sported a full face of makeup in the pic.

The model accentuated her bronzed tan by rocking a shimmering highlighter on her face and pink blush on her cheekbones. She added to the application with black eyeliner and thick lashes, which she accentuated with defined brows. She completed the glam look with pink gloss on her full lips.

Many of Alexa’s 839,000-plus followers seemed to fall in love with the snap as well. The post racked up more than 2,500 likes and over 50 comments within the first 35 minutes after it was uploaded to her account.

In addition, the model’s admirers couldn’t help but rave of her gorgeous good looks in the comments section.

“You are so beautiful,” one fan wrote.

“You look AMAZING,” stated another.

“Good morning beautiful it looking so good and lean I hope you have a wonderful day my love to you,” a third social media user remarked.

“Your beauty can’t be compared to any other model on IG. You look so good no matter what you’re wearing, and I’m enjoying the more natural makeup you’ve got going on. You’re face is flawless,” a fourth person gushed.

The model’s followers have learned that she’s not shy about showing off her enviable curves in her pics. She often gets the pulses of her fans racing in skimpy little outfits and her signature bikini looks.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Alexa wowed in a white bikini on the beach earlier this week. To date, that post has garnered more than 21,000 likes and over 370 comments.