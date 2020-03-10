Carrie Underwood Reveals The Surprising Thing She Sometimes Fakes

Carrie's opening up about how she sometimes has to 'fake it' in life.

In a new interview, Carrie Underwood opened up about the surprising thing she sometimes fakes. Though the country superstar may seem like one of the most confident and self-assured stars on the planet when she’s strutting her stuff on stage for thousands of fans at a time, the beauty admitted that there are definitely days when she struggles to find her confidence as she revealed how she’s learned to “fake it” until she makes it.

The mom of two made the confession while speaking to American Country Countdown host Kix Brooks recently as she shared that there have been multiple times when she’s not felt the most confident about things but has pretended she knew what she was doing in order to get by.

“Some days you’ve just got to fake it, man,” the star said with a laugh, according to Nash Country Daily.

“I’m not gonna lie. Some days you don’t feel confident. You don’t feel up to it or you don’t feel… whatever it is, but I feel like the more you step into that role anyway… the more you start to feel it,” Carrie — who recently stunned in a shiny PVC jumpsuit alongside Nile Rodgers — shared.

The star also opened up about one particular occasion where she wasn’t particularly confident in her abilities going into it – when she co-produced her most recent album, her 2018 release Cry Pretty, alongside Grammy award winning producer David Garcia.

“So, if I’m going into a situation that I question — like producing, I had never done it before. I don’t know how to be a producer,” the mom of two recalled of taking on the big role the other side of the mixing desk for her latest release.

“I’ve worked with plenty, so it was kind of like in the beginning,” she continued, adding, “it’s like, ‘Okay, just kind of pretend like you know what you’re doing until you actually do,’ and I feel like that worked.”

And it seemed like her faking it method definitely worked for the star, as Cry Pretty was nominated for Top Country Album at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards and Album of the Year at both the 53rd Annual Country Music Association Awards and the 2019 CMAs, which Carrie co-hosted.

It also won Favorite Country Album at the 47th Annual American Music Awards last year.

But while Carrie may sometimes fake her confidence, there’s no doubting that she’s doing a pretty good job already.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the beauty showed off her sassier side on Instagram last week when she clapped back at a troll who left what she described as a “hideous comment” on one of her Instagram photos. The outspoken hater made a not to nice remark about her footwear during her most recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.