WWE News: Major ‘WrestleMania 36’ Match Contract Signing Scheduled For Next Week’s ‘Raw’

After a two-year absence, the "Dead Man" is heading back to "WrestleMania."

For a few weeks now, WWE has been slowly building to a match at WrestleMania 36 that many fans can’t believe is happening. At first, it was just AJ Styles name-dropping a bunch of legends and iconic wrestlers, but no-one really knew what to make of it. Apparently, The Undertaker didn’t like his name in the mouth of the former WWE Champion and it has led to a match contract signing on next week’s Monday Night Raw.

Weeks ago, Styles started talking about wanting a match at WrestleMania 36 and he didn’t care who stepped in as his opponent. He name-dropped a bunch of past superstars and former champions, but fans truly noticed that The Undertaker was among those mentioned.

At the WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia, Styles had the other members of The O.C. beat up Rey Mysterio with the hope of winning a big Gauntlet Match. That ended up leading to Taker replacing Mysterio in the match and winning the trophy without even taking off his hat and coat.

With the continued pressure from Styles for The Undertaker to prove his worth in the ring, it has finally led to what fans have been wanting. The official website of WWE has confirmed that next week on Raw, the two superstars will come face-to-face for a contract signing for a match at WrestleMania 36 in Tampa.

WWE

This past Sunday at Elimination Chamber, Styles received some help from Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in a No Disqualification Match against Aleister Black. Not wanting to allow an unfair advantage, The Undertaker appeared in the ring out of nowhere to even the odds which led to a victory for Black.

On Raw, Styles once again called out The Undertaker for sticking his nose where it didn’t belong with business that didn’t concern him. Styles said that Taker should have retired after Brock Lesnar beat him at WrestleMania and again after his loss to Roman Reigns a few years later.

Since that didn’t happen, he now wants a match against Taker in Tampa this year and Styles had some extra insults to throw at the legend.

"Undertaker, your wife is going to run you into the ground, and I'm gonna help her." ???? ???? ???? ???? ????@AJStylesOrg just went there. #Raw pic.twitter.com/skhZBHFKrx — WWE (@WWE) March 10, 2020

AJ Styles went as far as to not only call The Undertaker an old man, but to call him out by his real name of Mark Calaway. Styles urged Taker to accept his challenge for a match at WrestleMania 36, and that is why the contract signing has been set up for next week’s Monday Night Raw. Chances are that this won’t go overly peaceful as these types of things never do in WWE.