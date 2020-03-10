Serena Williams Stuns In The Tightest Little Black Dress: ‘New Favorite LBD’

Tennis ace Serena Williams recently floored Instagram users after posting a new picture where she flaunted her figure in a little black dress. Though Williams is best known for her sporting prowess, the Gland Slam champ has also branched out into a successful fashion design company, Serena. The latest photo showcased one of the new dresses from the line.

In the shot, Serena laughed next to another model while showcasing the garment. The dress was very tight and very fitted, showcasing her toned figure to its best advantage. The sheath style almost appeared to be sleeveless, with just the tiniest of cap sleeves visible. In addition, the dress cinched in right under the bust-line to show off her tiny waist.

The ruching around the skirt of the dress only further accentuated Serena’s killer figure, with a hemline that ended just around her knees. The tennis champ completed the look with a pair of black high-heeled sandals, keeping the look simple and chic. Serena accessorized with pearl drop earrings and a large statement ring.

Serena’s makeup included a light brush of mascara and highlighter to showcase her cheekbones. The star athlete kept her lightened locks natural, allowing her bouncy curls to cascade down to around her shoulders. The final touch was a huge smile as she tilted her head back towards to her fellow model.

The other model wore the same dress, showing the style from the side angle. She similarly accessorized with black high-heeled sandals in keeping with the monochromatic vibes. The model posed with her left hand by her forehead and her right arm bent to rest at her waist.

In the caption, Serena advertised that the dress was the Jamilla style, and bragged that it would soon become “your new favorite.”

The update earned over 6,000 likes and around 50 comments.

“You are such an inspiration,” one fan gushed about the four-time gold medal-winning Olympian.

“I know what my closet is missing now,” joked another, with the heart-eye face emoji.

“I’m seriously IN LOVEEEE!!!” raved a third, adding the besotted face, red rose, and explosion symbols to emphasize her point.

“My favorite one so far,” concluded a fourth, adding a red heart emoji.

This is not the only look that Serena has modeled from her latest collection. She has also shown herself to be a fan of a giraffe-printed sweater, which has been so popular that the brand claimed on Instagram that it has nearly sold out.

Part of the reason behind its popularity could be that Serena modeled the garment in a sweet Instagram snap with her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.