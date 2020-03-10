Hilde Osland Flaunts Derrière & Fabulous Hair In Sexy Triple Update

Norwegian model Hilde Osland is known for showcasing her incredible figure as well as her fabulous hair on social media. On Tuesday, she put both on display in her latest Instagram update that included not one, but three photos of her looking gorgeous.

Hilde’s post was somewhat different than the ones she normally shares in that she wore a different crop top in each picture. Her hair was also styled different to show off her new hair color and extensions.

One snapshot captured the beauty from a side view. She wore a skintight, strapless white crop top with a pair of snug-fitting jeans. The view gave her followers a nice look at her bustline and slender waist. She wore her hair down with the side pulled back in a braid, which was tied off with a bright, red ribbon. A few tendrils framed her face as she looked down.

Another picture captured Hilde from behind as she stared out a door. She wore a white eyelet crop top with puffy sleeves. She paired the top with a pair of jeans that showed off the curve of her booty and her hourglass shape. She wore her hair in a half updo, flaunting off her new extensions.

Yet another image saw the model from behind at a slight side wearing a strappy crop top that exposed quite a bit of skin on her bare back. The pose emphasized her slim midsection and the curve of her booty in the jeans. Her hair was styled in a loose fishtail braid tied off with a blue ribbon.

The post was a hit, garnering over 35,000 likes within an hour of going live.

In the caption, Hilde mentioned her “fresh” hair while also crediting the salon responsible for her luscious locks. She also asked her fans which photo they preferred.

Many of Hilde’s fans seemed to have a hard time choosing a favorite.

“All 3 are my faves you are so beautiful,” one admirer told her.

“All of them beautiful cause you’re so gorgeous and stunning like a queen,” said a second commenter.

Other fans could not help but comment on her derrière in tight jeans.

“I can’t get past your jeans to look at your hair,” joked a third Instagram user.

“Stunning looks and love how your jeans fit your trained form,” a fourth follower said.

Hilde was smoking hot in another pair of jeans she paired with a low-cut crop top not too long ago.