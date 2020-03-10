Rosanna Arkle Has ‘Jungle Fever’ In Pink Animal-Print One-Piece For Sultry Instagram Post

Rosanna Arkle gave off some major jungle vibes in her latest post on Instagram. In a series of photos on her feed, the bombshell babe rocked a barely-fitting, pink animal-print one-piece that left little to the imagination and drove her fans wild.

The photos showed Rosanna standing on a porch in front of a white railing. Behind her, clusters of green trees and rocks could be seen. The sun shined down through the leaves and bounced off of Rosanna’s radiant, tan skin as she showed off her killer body in her swimwear.

Rosanna’s one-piece featured a strapless tube top that covered half of her busty chest and allowed the rest of her ample cleavage to spill out, looking close to a wardrobe malfunction. The suit also had incredibly high cuts that came up to just below her bust, which exposed a ton of skin. Strings tied tightly around Rosanna’s waist and drew attention to her hourglass figure.

The thin fabric covered only the center of Rosanna’s flat, toned tummy and put her curvy hips on full display. The back of the suit featured a cheeky thong cut to show off her pert derriere.

Rosanna accessorized her look with a dainty chain bracelet, a choker necklace, and a few rings. She also rocked a full face of makeup, including expertly contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, black cat eyeliner, shaped brows, and a light pink color on her full lips. The model’s long, blond hair was pushed to one side and fell over her shoulder in messy waves.

The first photo showed Rosanna turned away from the camera, giving fans a direct view of her round booty in the tiny suit. She looked over her shoulder at her backside. In the second shot, the babe cocked one hip to the side, which further accentuated her figure. Finally, in the third photo, Rosanna leaned forward and allowed her cleavage to pop out more. She stuck her booty out and pursed her lips for the camera.

Rosanna’s post garnered more than 40,000 likes and just over 500 comments in four hours. Her fans clearly loved the photos, and they expressed their admiration for the Aussie babe in the comments section.

“That first photo is pretty breathtaking perfection!!” one fan said.

“Wildcat in the jungle,” another user added in response to Rosanna’s caption.

“I feel you gorgeous, I love you,” a third fan wrote.

Rosanna’s fans know that she can rock any look in any location. Earlier this week, the babe modeled a black thong bikini on the beach, which her followers loved.