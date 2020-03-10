Kayla Moody Lets It All Hang Out In A Sheer Nude Bodysuit: ‘Good Morning’

Kayla Moody left very little to the imagination in yet another revealing ensemble for her most recent Instagram post on Tuesday morning. The model dazzled her fans in the NSFW post, which was taken in Costa Rica.

Kayla sizzled in a see-through nude bodysuit. The garment boasted sheer material and small jeweled accents. It included a plunging neckline and daring cut that showcased the hot military wife’s toned arms and ample bust. It also featured a high cut on her curvy hips and thong bottoms to flaunt her round booty. Her tiny waist and lean legs were also on full display in the snap.

The blond bombshell posed in front of a wooden lattice as she placed one hand behind her head and arched her back. Kayla tilted her head towards the sky and closed her eyes as she wore a seductive expression on her face.

Kayla had her long, golden locks parted to the side and styled in loose waves that fell down her back and brushed lightly over her shoulders. Some green foliage can be seen in the background of the photo as well. She also opted for a full face of makeup in the shot.

The application included sculpted eyebrows, black eyeliner, and thick lashes. She also added soft pink eye shadow on her lids. Kayla sported a bronzed tan all over her body, which she accentuated with a shimmering highlighter on her face and pink blush on the apples of her cheeks. She completed the glam look with pink gloss on her full lips.

Many of Kayla’s over 674,000 followers made quick work of showing some love to the post. The photo garnered more than 2,100 likes and nearly 80 comments within the first 25 minutes after it was shared to her feed.

Fans raved over the model’s stunning looks and barely-there ensemble in the comments section after she wished them a good morning in the caption of the pic.

“That’s a very beautiful picture of you,” one follower wrote.

“Such gorgeous curves,” remarked another.

“Good morning sweetie looking beautiful as always,” a third comment read.

“No better way to start a day,” a fourth social media user stated.

Kayla is known for her very racy online photos, and often goes scantily clad in her posts. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, most recently the model stunned in a leopard-print lingerie set as she posed alongside another another blond beauty. To date, that post has collected over 16,000 likes and more than 290 comments.