WWE News: Former U.S. Champion Says He ‘Will Be There’ If NXT Invites Him To Return To Brand

In recent weeks, rumors have circulated that WWE chairman Vince McMahon no longer has any interest in giving Monday Night Raw superstar Ricochet a decent push on the red brand. While the former NXT standout has indeed lost in a number of quick matches — including a failed attempt to win the WWE Championship from Brock Lesnar at Super ShowDown — there doesn’t seem to be any indication that he may be returning to the black-and-gold brand. However, as the former United States Champion admitted in a recent interview, he will embrace the option to rejoin the NXT roster if the opportunity presents itself.

Appearing on Good Morning Washington for Washington, D.C.’s, ABC affiliate (via WrestlingNews.co), Ricochet discussed various topics on Monday, including the taxing schedule WWE superstars go through, his background as a professional wrestler before signing with the company, and his recent loss to Lesnar. He was also asked about his time in NXT, where he spent some time as the brand’s North American Champion before getting called up to the main roster early last year.

Regarding the possibility of returning to NXT, Ricochet said that he would always consider it “home,” adding that he doesn’t have any problem with coming back at some point in the future.

“It’s a place that I enjoyed thoroughly while I was being there. Now that they have more exposure, every Wednesday on the USA Network I think that’s huge too. So yeah, for sure. Anytime they need a hand for sure I will be there, no problem.”

From my first match on October 11th, 2003 in a guys back yard in front of maybe 15 people. To February 27th, 2020 in Saudi Arabia about to face Brock Lesnar for the WWE Heavyweight Championship. Many of you don’t think I will win but little do you all know. I’ve already won. ???? pic.twitter.com/55sX3hO1KJ — Pretty Ricky (@KingRicochet) February 27, 2020

If Ricochet does eventually return to NXT, he won’t be the only main-roster star to do so in recent months. Late last year, Finn Balor was sent back to NXT, where he surprisingly turned heel and re-established himself as a top-tier performer, also giving the black-and-gold brand added credibility following its move to the USA Network. Additionally, Charlotte Flair — who is still part of the Raw roster — is currently in a feud with Rhea Ripley, with the 11-time women’s champion scheduled to challenge Ripley for the NXT Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 36 in April.

Meanwhile, Ricochet appears to be mired in the lower mid-card of Monday Night Raw, as he didn’t appear on this week’s episode — instead, he was booked against Eric Young on the latest edition of WWE’s pre-taped B-show Main Event. At this point, it’s still far from clear whether the high-flyer will soon be given substantial exposure on Raw and booked to win higher-profile matches once again, given his apparent burial on the red brand.