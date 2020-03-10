Celeste Bright Flaunts Major Underboob In A Tiny White Tank Top & Sheer Black Pantyhose

Celeste Bright took to her Instagram account on Monday night to share yet another racy post. The sexy model thrilled her fans with the photos, and showed off some serious skin in the process.

In the NSFW snaps, Celeste left very little to the imagination as she sported a skimpy white tank top, which she pushed up to expose her bare chest underneath. The shirt showcased the model’s toned arms, flat tummy, and underboob.

Celeste added some sheer, black pantyhose that allowed fans to get a peek at her black panties underneath. The garment flaunted the model’s tiny waist, curvy hips, and long, lean legs. Her rock hard abs were also on full display in the photo.

The blond bombshell posed in front of a white wall as she arched her back and leaned her shoulders against the surface. Her hips were pushed out in front of her and her arms hung down at her sides.

Celeste wore her long, golden locks parted in the center and styled in loose waves that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulders. She also opted for a full face of makeup in the shot.

The glam look consisted of sculpted eyebrows and thick lashes. She also added pink eye shadow to give her eyes a bit more sparkle. The model’s sun kissed skin was complemented by a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, chin, and under eyes, as well as some pink blush on her cheeks. She completed the application with a dark pink lipstick.

Many of Celeste’s over 631,000 followers showed their appreciation for the snaps by clicking the like button more than 36,000 times and leaving over 330 comments within the first nine hours after it was shared to her account.

The model’s fans were also not shy about gushing over the stunning shots in the comments section.

“OBSESSED with this look and u,” one fan wrote.

“Incredibly gorgeous & hot. Love both shots,” another said.

“Wow Celeste you are absolutely rockin it,” a third social media user told the model.

“Just Gorgeous and Sexy,” a fourth comment read.

Of course, Celeste’s fans have become accustomed to seeing the model get steamy in barely-there outfits such as tiny tops, tight jeans, and scanty bathing suits for her online posts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Celeste dropped the jaws of her followers last week when she posed in a white crop top and a pair of lime green string bikini bottoms. That snap has racked up more than 31,000 likes and over 390 comments to date.