Joanna Krupa, 40, Sizzles In No Filter Bikini Video 4 Months After Giving Birth

Joanna opened up about her post-baby weight loss and the eight more pounds she wants to lose.

Model and reality star Joanna Krupa wowed fans over the weekend as she slipped into a skimpy bikini a mere four months after giving birth to her first child. The beauty got very candid about her post-baby body with the clip, which she shared on both TikTok and her Instagram account, as she proudly showed off some serious skin while she posed for the camera.

The 40-year-old former Dancing with the Stars and Real Housewives of Miami star looked years younger than her age and struck several poses for the camera as she rocked the black two-piece while in what appeared to be her hallway.

Joanna began by posing face on to the camera with her toned body on full show while she spread both of her arms out either side of her, before she then turned side to side to give fans a better look at her weight loss from every angle.

She rocked a very plunging bikini top, which showed off plenty of her décolletage and had thin straps that she tied into a bow at the back of her neck to create a halterneck look.

The star paired that with bottoms in the same black color which sat well below her bellybutton and perfectly highlighted her very slim and toned middle.

The stunning beauty appeared to wear little to no makeup in the March 7 upload and had her long hair tied up into a ponytail on the top of her head to let her natural beauty do all the talking.

Joanna left a pretty lengthy message for her 1.7 million followers in the caption as she opened up about bouncing back after giving birth to her daughter, Asha-Leigh, with her husband Douglas Nunes back in November.

The couple confirmed they were expecting their first child together back in May.

The star confessed that she’s been through some “major struggles” when it comes to getting back into shape after becoming a mom last year, but credited some “intense workouts” and “lympathic drainage massages” for helping her to get the body she has now and feel confident in her bikini.

Joanna also shared that she posted the bikini video without a filter and told fans that she still has eight pounds she still wants to lose to be at her goal weight.

The clip has been viewed more than 707,000 times since Joanna posted it to her Instagram account and inspired plenty of impressed comments from her fans.

“You are beautiful,” one person told Joanna with three fire emoji, before adding, “like I understand that you are using trainers and stuff but wow. Well done.”

“This is a fantastic accomplishment. Brava. For any woman feeling less than as you cuddle your beautiful baby and allow your body to move through the post pregnancy experience in a different way, do not compare,” another fan commented.

“We’re all on different journeys. Enjoy your baby and your body,” they added.