Samantha Rayner Shows Off Her Tiny Waist In A Skimpy Crop & Matching Miniskirt

Samantha Rayner took to her Instagram account on Tuesday morning to share another racy snap with her fans. The brunette bombshell flaunted her curves in a skimpy ensemble for the post.

In the sexy shot, Samantha opted for a strappy crop top that boasted thin spaghetti straps and a rainbow color effect. The shirt included cutouts on the sides and flaunted the model’s toned arms, ample bust, and tiny waist.

Samantha paired the top with a matching miniskirt. The skirt also featured cutouts on the sides, which gave fans a peek at her curvy hips underneath. Her long, lean legs were also on full display in the snapshot.

The model posed in front of an iron gate as she pushed one of her hips to the side and tilted her head. She gave a piercing stare into camera as she placed her hands flat on the gate next to her. Samantha accessorized the look with rings on her fingers, dangling earrings, and light-colored polish on her fingernails.

Samantha wore her long, dark hair pulled back behind her head and braided into a long strand that fell over her shoulder. She also rocked a full face of makeup in the shot.

The application included thick lashes and black winged eyeliner. She added pink eye shadow and sculpted brows to give her eyes a little extra definition. Samantha also sported a soft glow as she donned a shimmering highlighter on her face and pink blush on her cheekbones. She finished off the look with a light pink gloss on her lips.

Many of the model’s 665,000-plus followers wasted no time showing their love for the post. Fans clicked the like button more than 9,000 times and left over 80 comments within the first five hours after the photo was uploaded.

Meanwhile, Samantha’s admirers weren’t shy about sharing their opinions on her sexy look in the comments section.

“You are looking so beautiful, nice skirt and top babe,” one follower wrote.

“Samantha, you are absolutely gorgeous and stunning,” another stated.

“Hottest rainbow I ever seen,” a third social media user commented.

“You’re hands down the most stunning woman I’ve never laid eyes on!” a fourth person told the model.

Samantha’s fans are used to seeing the model go scantily clad in racy ensembles such as tight pants, plunging tops, sexy lingerie and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Samantha delighted her followers last week when she posed in a minuscule pink bikini. To date, that photo was garnered more than 31,000 likes and over 260 comments.