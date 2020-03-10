Billie Eilish Cuddles Jennifer Lopez & 11-Year-Old Daughter Emme Backstage In Cute Instagram Pics

Billie Eilish kicked off her world tour last night in Miami, Florida last night at the American Airlines Arena. The “all the good girls go to hell” hitmaker is one of music’s biggest names right now and is taking the industry by storm.

The 18-year-old’s music has connected to audiences all around the world and has gained herself a loyal fanbase. Last night, “Waiting For Tonight” chart-topper Jennifer Lopez paid Eilish a visit and took some cute group photos with Eilish and her 11-year-old daughter Emme backstage.

Eilish wowed in an oversized short-sleeved green T-shirt and paired the ensemble with loose-fitted shorts that matched. On stage, she performed in black shoes and sported her signature black and green hair.

Lopez stunned in a camo-print shirt that had an American flag patch sewed onto the side. She sported her brunette hair up in a high bun and accessorized herself with large hoop earrings. The “If You Had My Love” entertainer put on numerous rings and a couple of gold bracelets on her wrists.

The duo hugged in between Emme who was in the middle of Lopez and Eilish. The adorable photos showcased how happy the trio was and how much a fan everyone in the image is of each other.

For her caption, Lopez put “when Emme met Billie,” with numerous green love heart emoji as well as a crying face.

In the span of seven hours, her post racked up more than 1.4 million likes and over 5,600 comments, proving to be popular with her 116.1 million followers.

“Be careful Billie!! This is how she steals your youth!!!” one user joked, referring to how young Lopez looks.

“Awww so happy for lil’ Emme, that’s how we feel when we meet you!!!” another shared.

“LEGEND AND LEGEND IN THE MAKING,” remarked a third fan passionately in capital letters.

“THIS IS SO PRECIOUS,” a fourth admirer commented.

According to BBC, Eilish performs 22 songs during her set including “you should see me in a crown,” “Ocean Eyes,” “bury a friend,” and her James Bond theme song, “No Time To Die.”

During her show, the “everything i wanted” songstress tackles body shaming in an interlude. In the visual shown on the big screen, Eilish was seen removing many layers of clothing until she was only wearing a black bra. At the end, she sinks symbolically under the surface of a black, tar-like liquid.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Eilish is scheduled to play across North America until April and will visit South America and Europe next.