Kayla Itsines Shows Off Enviable Physique In Exercise Circuit Video

Physical trainer Kayla Itsines took to social media platform Instagram on Tuesday, March 10, where she typically posts photos and videos of her workouts. Her latest video featured her completing a short exercise circuit at the gym as she showed off her chiseled figure and thanked her fitness community for their support.

In the video, the fitness guru wears an orange sports bra with thick straps and an additional translucent white top that secures the bra across her rib cage. The top leaves her toned tummy exposed as she completes the workout, allowing her followers to watch her chiseled abs flex during each move. On her bottom half, she wears the black, ultra-short gym shorts that she typically uses during her workouts, leaving plenty of sculpted leg on display.

Kayla completes her gym outfit with a pair of white sneakers and a silver Apple watch. She wears her long, straight brown tresses up in a ponytail high on her head, which flows down her back behind her. The Instagram sensation adds a touch of black mascara and lip gloss to emphasize her facial features.

The fitness trainer’s workout takes place in the gym, where she makes use of various pieces of equipment to carry out each exercise in the circuit.

The first exercise consists of a set of pull-ups on the high bars. Kayla then performs a series of hanging crunches for the second exercise, holding on to a pair of grips as she extends her legs and lifts them toward her midsection. She alternates between the pull-ups and crunches before jumping off the bars and heading to the floor. The next move consists of push-ups on an exercise step. Every time Kayla pushes her body off the floor, she claps quickly.

The fitness trainer shows off her strength with a series of rolling push-ups, using an exercise ball to support her weight as she does a push-up and then rolling it across to the other arm to do another. In the following exercise, Kayla uses a pulley machine to work her back and shoulder muscles and then jumps back on the bars for a final set of pull-ups.

In the caption of the video, Kayla writes that she’s started her BBG Stronger fitness program again, following the SWEAT Challenge that ended last month. She thanks her community for their support, telling them that every day they are stronger together. She ends by stating that health and fitness is a lifelong journey.

The fitness trainer’s 12.2 million followers gave the video over 10,000 likes and dozens of comments in the first hours of being posted.