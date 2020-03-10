Chanel West Coast Stuns In Daisy Dukes And A Snakeskin Shirt

Rapper and television personality Chanel West Coast stunned her 3.3 million Instagram followers with her latest update, a sweet and sexy snap in which she posed alongside her best friend. Chanel tagged her friend, Roxy Rosales, in the caption of the post.

The duo appeared to be at some sort of event in the picture, and took a moment to pose together. Chanel’s friend Roxy opted for a chic all-black ensemble. She rocked a black shirt with a straight neckline, a black jacket open over top of it, and dark pants. She carried a black bag with a gold chain strap on one arm, and kept the accessories simple, adding a pair of earrings and a delicate pendant necklace. Roxy wore her raven locks parted in the middle and in a sleek, straight style.

Chanel, on the other hand, selected bolder pieces that made a major style statement. The pint-sized rapper wore a snakeskin shirt with a high neckline and long sleeves. Though the shirt didn’t reveal any skin, the form-fitting silhouette showcased Chanel’s physique.

She paired the shirt with some tiny Daisy Dukes that flaunted even more of her curves. A thin belt broke up the look and accentuated her hourglass physique. The photo was cropped just a few inches below the duo’s hips, so not all of Chanel’s legs were visible in the shot. A cross-body bag’s strap stretched across her chest.

Chanel’s long brunette locks cascaded down her chest in beachy waves, and she opted for a pale pink hue on her lips and silver shimmering eye shadow.

Chanel’s followers absolutely loved the stunning update, and the post received over 18,500 likes within just seven hours. Many of her fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the friendship-filled shot, and the post also received 207 comments.

“Y’all been rockin’ together so long. REAL FRIENDS,” one fan said.

“Wow you two look so Beautiful,” another fan added, followed by a string of heart eyes emoji.

“A pair of beauties, loving the daisy dukes and snakeskin combo too,” one follower said.

“Too bad my best friend doesn’t look as good as @chanelwestcoast,” another commented.

Chanel loves to rock Daisy Dukes that show off her curvaceous legs. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the bombshell shared a double Instagram update in which she rocked a low-cut pink top and high-waisted, light wash Daisy Dukes. The ensemble showed off a major amount of skin, and Chanel added a few accessories to complete the sexy look.