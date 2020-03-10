Candice Swanepoel Lies Back In The Tiniest Black Bikini

The Victoria's Secret model showed a whole lot of skin in a skimpy and very strappy bikini.

Candice Swanepoel put her impressive model body on full show in a new snap shared online on March 9 as she rocked the tiniest black string bikini. The new photo showed the stunning Victoria’s Secret Angel of around a decade as she laid back on a large rubber ring while out on a body of water during a recent shoot for her swimwear line, called Tropic of C, in Jamaica.

The uber fit lingerie model proved once again that she’s definitely not afraid to show a whole lot of skin as she rocked the very skimpy two-piece. The chic swimwear look was made up of a pretty revealing bikini top with only two tiny triangles of material to cover her chest and thin strings that stretched up over her shoulders.

The unique two-piece also had strings that wrapped all the way around her torso to her back to create a stylish and fun look with a crisscross design in the center of her tummy.

She paired that with equally strappy bottoms that were tied into a large bow across her hips. The two strings on the bottoms were pulled up high and were almost in line with her bellybutton.

The bottoms were seriously high-cut to show off plenty of leg from the blond supermodel — who recently wowed Instagram in a blue and white gingham bikini — as she relaxed on the water.

Candice flashed her toned pins for the world to see as she laid back on the side of the ring with both of her knees bent. She had her left arm over the side as she hung on to the matching black inflatable ring of a friend who floated alongside her, while another of the star’s girlfriends could be seen behind her and to her right.

Shortly after she posed in a stylish crochet strapless bikini top that showed off a new range from her swim line, the mom of two had her right hand behind her head as she gave the camera a pretty sly smirk with both of her lips together.

Candice rocked a pair of stylish reflective shades on her eyes and accessorized with a red bandanna on her head and a pair of chunky gold hoop earrings in both ears.

Tropic of C confirmed in the caption of the photo that the mom of two modeled the praia bikini set in the color black glow – and fans clearly loved the revealing look in the comments section.

“MY IDOL!!!!!” one fan commented.

Another wrote in Italian “Stupenda” with a clapping, fire and red heart emoji, which translates in English to mean “wonderful.”

Another Instagram user wrote “Slayage” after seeing Candice’s latest revealing bikini display.