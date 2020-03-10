‘I Dream Of Jeannie’ Star Barbara Eden Looks Ageless At 88 As She Makes Magical ‘Let’s Make A Deal’ Cameo

The legendary television star swoops in for a guest spin on the CBS daytime game show.

Barbara Eden is ageless. The legendary star of the classic TV sitcom I Dream of Jeannie made a cameo for Let’s Make a Deal’s “Decades” week, and fans think she has a magic potion for youth.

In a sneak peek photos from Eden’s appearance, it’s hard to believe the actress will turn 89-years-old in August.

Let’s Make a Deal model Tiffany Coyle shared a photo on Instagram to tease Eden’s cameo as the long-running daytime game show travels back to the 1960s as part of “Decades” week.

In the photos, Eden wears a chic purple pantsuit as she poses with Coyle, show announcer Jonathan Mangum, and Let’s Make a Deal host Wayne Brady on the ’60-themed game show set. Eden’s famous purple genie bottle can also be seen in some of the snaps, and she is also shown making her iconic Jeannie power pose.

In comments to the photos, fans raved about Eden and how young she looks more than 50 years after she starred as the mischievous title character opposite Larry Hagman in I Dream of Jeannie.

“She looks exactly the same….” one fan wrote of the actress.

“Barbara looks so good!” another added.

“I had a crush on her my whole life,” a third fan wrote of the TV legend.

Another fan noted that Barbara looks “hot in any decade.”

YouTube promos for the “Decades” week extravaganza show that in addition to Eden, this week’s Let’s Make a Deal will feature cameos from other celebrity guests including Brady Bunch star Christopher Knight, Good Times’ Jimmie Walker, NSYNC singer Joey Fatone, and Boyz II Men’s Shawn Stockman as the 1970s, ’80s, and ’90s are represented.

While all of the stars look great for their cameos on the CBS game show, Eden remains the standout when it comes to the fountain of youth — especially since she played a 2,000-year-old genie when her signature sitcom premiered in 1965.

The Let’s Make a Deal cameo isn’t Eden’s first game show appearance. In 1966 she appeared on the classic game show Password, where Eden and her partner played against movie star Peter Lawford and his partner.

As for the secret to her youthful good looks, Eden previously told People she goes to spinning classes and works out with weights with a trainer. She also eats a healthy diet, and the result is she still fits into her famous two-piece pink genie costume 55 years after she first wore it on I Dream Of Jeannie.