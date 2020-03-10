Carrie Underwood Wows In A Plunging PVC Jumpsuit

Carrie showed off her amazing body in a plunging jumpsuit alongside Nile Rodgers.

Carrie Underwood sizzled in a plunging PVC swimsuit in a new snap with music legend Nile Rodgers. Nile took to Twitter this week to hint that he’d worked with the country superstar on a top secret project as he gave his followers a look at himself and Carrie while she looked uber glamorous in a shiny and sparkly one-piece ensemble.

The photo, which was shared across Nile’s social media profiles on March 9, showed Nile and Carrie looking happy as they posed together during what appeared to be a photo or video shoot in Nashville, Tennessee.

Carrie stood on Nile’s right and stunned in her plunging wet look jumpsuit as she flashed a huge smile for the camera.

The “Drinking Alone” singer had her left arm around the musician and her right hand on her hip while she put her flawless figure on the show as she rocked the PVC look. The stylish jumpsuit featured a string of silver embellishments that stretched all the way down the sides of the deep V, which then connected to a large silver ring in the middle of her torso before wrapping around her back.

The fun long sleeved look perfectly hugged her curves to show off her uber fit body, which she’s been proudly showing off on social media recently. It also featured shiny silver pinstripes all the way down her body and a band of horizontal stripes across her waist to highlight her slim middle.

Grabbing a snap w the fabulous @carrieunderwood while working today in #Nashville pic.twitter.com/qUMMe9BOSC — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) March 10, 2020

Carrie — who recently used Instagram to share a seriously epic clapback for a troll who left a rude comment on one of her photos — had her signature long blond hair curled and down as she cozied up to Nile, who also looked pretty stylish in his own unique ensemble.

The musician rocked a busy blue, yellow, and black suit that was adorned with a matching geometric print. He also rocked a black bandanna on his head and kept things cool with a pair of shades on his eyes.

Nile didn’t reveal exactly what he and the country star were up to in the caption. Instead, the Chic singer referred to the mom of two as “fabulous” and teased that they may have worked on something together in Music City.

The twosome appeared to pose in front of a professional studio set up, as a white backdrop could be seen behind them.

Fans were clearly pretty intrigued to see what Carrie and Nile were up to, as one fan commented on Twitter, “I wonder what this is for?”

Another commented on the “Southbound” singer’s glamorous look, as they wrote, “Holy pantsuit, Carrie” with a blue heart and an explosion emoji.