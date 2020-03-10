Toni Braxton Shares Beautiful Sultry Throwback Image From The ‘Secrets’ Era

Toni Braxton has taken to Instagram to share a throwback image that dates back to the 1990s. The “He Wasn’t Man Enough” hitmaker has achieved a career spanning over three decades and is well and truly loved icon.

For her vintage upload, Braxton stunned in what appeared to be a white dress. The photo had been taken fairly close up, therefore, the garment wasn’t visible from head to toe. She left one side of the straps hanging off her shoulder and posed side-on. The “Long as I Live” songstress displayed her decolletage and opted for no necklaces, leaving her chest bare. The brunette beauty sported her long wet curly hair down and looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce and sultry expression. She applied a bold red lip and raised her right hand under her chin. Braxton boasted her beauty in the portrait shot which had a brown background aesthetic.

The photograph is taken from her second album era, Secrets, which remains one of her most successful projects to date. The singles taken from the album have become of her signature singles — “Un-Break My Heart,” “You’re Makin’ Me High,” “Let It Flow,” — which all topped the U.S. Billboard 100 — and “I Don’t Want To,” “Love Me Some Him,” and “How Could an Angel Break My Heart.” The album was released in 1996 and is considered an R&B classic.

Last year, Braxton celebrated the 23rd anniversary of Secrets and asked fans via social media to tell her their favorite tracks.

In the span of 10 hours, her post racked up more than 53,000 likes and over 1,200 comments, proving to be popular with her 3.2 million followers.

“I love you!!! You’re my all-time favorite R&B vocalist. I have been listening to you and your music for decades!!!!!!!!! Thank you for giving us a piece of yourself. I love your music,” one user wrote.

“Beautiful… My all-time favorite female vocalist!” another shared.

“Best Album of ALL TIME!!!!!! Fight Me!!!” remarked a third fan passionately.

“I feel sorry for anyone who wasn’t alive to experience the Secrets era,” a fourth admirer commented.

According to Billboard, Secrets peaked at No. 2 on the U.S. Billboard 200 and spent 92 weeks on the chart.

At the 1997 Grammy Awards, Braxton was nominated for a total of four awards. She picked up Best Female R&B Vocal Performance for “You’re Makin’ Me High” and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for “Un-Break My Heart.” The album was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album and “You’re Makin’ Me High” also earned itself a nomination for Best R&B Song.

In total, the “Another Sad Love Song” chart-topper has had a total of 13 nominations at the award ceremony and has taken home an impressive seven awards.