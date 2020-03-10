Laura Amy Gets Soaked & Sultry For A New Swimsuit Shoot In The Sea

Aussie knockout Laura Amy made a splash on Tuesday morning, taking to Instagram to share a seriously sultry photo that saw her enjoying a refreshing dip in the sea. The gorgeous lingerie and fitness model showed off her bombshell curves in a very revealing swimsuit, putting on a provocative display while getting soaked and taking in some sunshine.

The photo captured Laura from the profile and showed the stunner posing in a tropical setting, one complete with calm, turquoise waves and a forest-strewn island looming in the distance. The sizzling brunette was up to her hips in water, flaunting both her ample chest and peachy posterior as she posed seductively with one hand raised to her head and the other placed on her thigh. The clear sea offered a good glimpse of her chiseled pins, unveiling the entire sexy pose.

The 27-year-old hottie was wearing a sexy white one-piece that showed a lot of skin, boasting an open-back design and cheeky thong bottoms. The bathing suit was extremely deep-cut on the side, exposing a good portion of her buxom curves. The busty model flashed a copious amount of sideboob in the racy attire, and bared her round bottom, showing off her tiny waist. Fans could also notice the bombshell’s bronzed tan, as her dark glowing skin beautifully contrasted with her white swimwear.

Laura rocked the wet hair look, letting her soaked tresses fall down her back. Her locks grazed her pert derriere as she softly tilted her head backwards, arching her back to better showcase her hourglass frame. The babe put one leg in front of the other, teasing a glimpse of her toned thigh. Water droplets clung to her supple skin, calling even more attention to her fabulous tan.

The model was all glammed up for the shoot, sporting her usual skin-toned makeup. She wore a subtle eyeshadow and a nude lipstick, and appeared to have on faux eyelashes. Her thick eyebrows were perfectly defined, as were her curled eyelashes. Laura accessorized with a chic pink manicure, showing off her flat stiletto nails. She added some bling with massive gold hoop earrings and wore her customary gold bangle bracelet.

The snap was taken during Laura’s recent Thailand getaway, as the model pointed out in the comments section. The babe penned a nostalgic caption for her post, adding a palm tree emoji and a splashing water emoji.

The photo stirred a lot of reaction from her eager fans, racking up more than 11,100 likes in just under two hours of having been posted. In addition, followers left 210 comments under the shot, showering the model with praise for the steamy look.

“Suddenly a raise in temperature no jokes,” wrote one person, adding a heart emoji and a kiss-mark emoji

“Perfection Has Been Reached…” gushed another, trailed by three heart-eyes emoji.

Among the people who commented on Laura’s swimsuit snap was fellow Australian model, Kim Hartnett. “Yas,” wrote the blond beauty, leaving a heart-eye emoji.

Aussie Instagram star Tahlia Skaines also chimed in, writing, “Naw I remember this day.”