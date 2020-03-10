‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Monday, March 9: Someone Spies Brooke & Ridge Kissing

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Monday, March 9 features Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) checking in on Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) at the cabin. The little boy was with his father, Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). Thomas told Brooke that he still had a lot of preparations for the wedding. Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) also arrived at the cabin and tickled Douglas. Thomas and his son left soon afterward, per She Knows Soaps.

Neither Brooke nor Bill believed that Thomas wanted to marry Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) the following day. When Brooke expressed the hope that Thomas might actually have moved on, Bill joked about the “tooth fairy.” Brooke laughed; she appreciated Bill’s sense of humor. He reassured her that he would always be there for her after she told him about her loneliness. Bill almost misspoke and told Brooked that he loved her. He quickly corrected himself and said that he would always care about her even though they were no longer together. He said that he would support her if Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) would not. Brooke and Bill hugged and it led to a kiss. What they did not know was that someone was spying on them through the cabin window.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Steffy confesses a secret that she’s been keeping. pic.twitter.com/Kndyr9ZPxq — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 9, 2020

At Forrester Creations, Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) and Ridge relaxed while drinking some coffee. He told her that Brooke still didn’t believe that Thomas was over Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). In fact, Brooke would only accept Thomas if he married Zoe, but he wasn’t sure if he could believe Brooke. He loved Shauna’s optimism and liked spending time with her.

At the cliff house, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) tearfully confessed to Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Hope. Hope felt that Steffy had also manipulated the situation for her own benefit. Steffy begged Hope to forgive Liam, but the blonde pointed out that she didn’t have to listen to her stepsister.

Liam turned to Hope and told them that, together with Douglas and Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson), they could be a family again. Steffy felt that Douglas was better off with Hope and Liam than with his own father, Thomas. Liam then proposed to Hope and she said yes.

Thomas and Vincent Walker (Joe LoCicero) chatted on the phone. He confided that he had also designed a dress for Hope for when he married her. Zoe interrupted the call and wanted to know who was getting married again. Thomas covered up by telling his fiancee that they would have a second beach wedding. Zoe hugged him and they kissed. After she left, Thomas fantasized about wedding Hope.