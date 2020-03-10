Gwen Stefani To Play Rare London Concert This Summer

Gwen Stefani has been busy performing in her Las Vegas residency over the past couple of years and will make a rare appearance in the U.K. this summer.

The “What You Waiting For?” hitmaker is scheduled to perform a concert in Hyde Park, London on July 12 for the British Summertime Festival as a U.K. exclusive for 2020. The music icon will be joined by ’80s legends Duran Duran — who will headline on the night — and Nile Rogers & Chic.

On the promotional poster, Stefani is written under the Duran Duran’s name, hinting that she will have the second-longest set on the day.

“I look at film of The Rolling Stones at Hyde Park back in ’69 and think of all the great acts who’ve performed there since,” Duran Duran’s lead vocalist Simon Le Bon said.

“It’s almost unbelievable to us that 40 years later we are celebrating this anniversary with a show at BST Hyde Park,” bass guitarist John Taylor continued.

“Making it all the more special is the presence of our old friend and collaborator Nile Rodgers, and Gwen Stefani, a favorite gal pal of ours since No Doubt.”

Since the announcement, fans took to social media to express their excitement over the new lineup.

“Gwen Stefani!!! I wanna go!!!!” one user wrote.

“I would love to be there! I have only seen Duran Duran two times, the best band in the world,” another shared.

According to Music Week, this will be Duran Duran’s first London show in five years. For Stefani, it will be her first set since 2017. The “Hollaback Girl” chart-topper performed a small set at Westfields shopping mall to promote her Christmas album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas. Before that mini appearance, it had been 10 years since she had performed those hits for her fans in the U.K., per Female First.

As seen on the British Summertime Festival website, the festival is scheduled to begin on Thursday, July 2 with Post Malone and will continue throughout the following weeks. Little Mix, Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone, Pearl Jam, and Taylor Swift will headline other nights and will be supported by music’s biggest names. Duran Duran will close the festival on Sunday, July 12.

Tickets for the final night are on general sale from Friday, March 13 at 10 am BST.

In May, Stefani will continue her Las Vegas residency, “Just A Girl,” at the Zappos Theater. The run of shows are scheduled to be her final concerts in Sin City. She will begin the last leg on May 1 and finish on the 16th. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Stefani donates $1 of every ticket purchased to Cure 4 The Kids Foundation, a Las Vegas-based nonprofit organization that provides medical treatment to children facing a number of life-threatening conditions.