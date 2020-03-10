Amanda Bynes Reunites With Her Ex-Fiancé In A New Photo One Day After Reported Split

Amanda Bynes has reconciled with her ex-fiancé, Paul Michael, just one day after it was reported that the two had broken up, reports People Magazine.

Late Monday night, Bynes shared the snap of the two looking quite happy together on her Instagram account. She called him her “love.” The comments were turned off on Bynes’ image, as they were on her last few posts, too.

In the photo, Paul hugged Amanda from behind while she held her cell phone above them and angled it down to capture the picture. She had her dark hair pulled back into a ponytail with her bangs left to hang down on her forehead. Her black heart facial tattoo was visible, and she also wore a silver septum piercing. Bynes appeared to be wearing a cozy-looking sweater while Michael wore a flannel shirt and a baseball cap.

Yesterday, The Inquisitr reported that the two had broken up three weeks after Bynes announced their engagement on social media. Michael even confirmed it with reporters, although he did not share any details about why they decided to break up. That said, he did state that Bynes was still his best friend.

Unless her recently shared photo is an old one, it appears that the two are still hanging out.

According to the article from People Magazine, Bynes has deleted all the photos of her and Michael together. She even removed her initial engagement post that showed off a flashy diamond ring. The only picture remaining of the two together is her newest one.

The piece also states that Bynes is in the process of getting her life back on track after struggling over the past couple of years. People previously reported that Bynes was staying in a sober living facility, but her attorney, David A. Esquibias, refuted those claims.

“The court did not order Ms. Bynes into any type of facility, treatment or rehabilitation,” Esquibias previously told the outlet.

Despite Bynes’ apparent happiness with Michael, it wasn’t clear if the two were legally allowed to get married and that may have contributed to their breakup.

Last month, The Inquisitr reported that, due to being under a conservatorship, Bynes needed to get her parents’ approval to tie the knot. Her mother, Lynn, is currently serving as her conservator and was allegedly unwilling to allow Bynes to marry Michael.

Supposedly, they hadn’t even met their daughter’s fiancé despite the fact he and Bynes had been dating for several months.