Ashleigh Jordan Works Her Inner Thighs In A Gray Crop Top And Tiny Purple Shorts

Ashleigh Jordan demonstrated another fitness routine in her latest Instagram share. The intense sweat session was posted on Monday and targetted the babe’s inner thighs.

The multi-slide post saw the fitness trainer perform the workout in a gray crop top and curve-hugging purple shorts, both of which were from Ashleigh’s own NVGTN line that she runs with her fiance Brett Schneggenburger. She completed the look with a pair of white sneakers and dainty hoop earrings and tied her platinum blond tresses back in a low ponytail to keep them from falling in front of her face.

In the caption of her post, Ashleigh explained to her followers that she often forgets to train inner thighs, but has been incorporated a few of the exercises every time she has a leg day at the gym. She also assured her fans that the four moves included int eh upload that the four moves included in the upload would “have those puppies burnin’.”

The first exercise demonstrated by the fitness guru was a set of cable kneeling adductions, which she utilized the cable machine to perform. Ashleigh started off in a quadruped position with her hands and one knee flat on the ground. She strapped the cuff attachment around her ankle and slowly moved her outstretched leg from the side to straight back behind dher.

Next up were side lunge slides. For this move, Ashleigh stood up straight with one foot planted on the ground and the other on top of a sliding disc. She slid this leg out to the side while bending at the knee into a lunge position, then slowly slid back into her starting position.

The next exercises that Ashleigh performed were sumo pulses. She stood with her legs wide apart and her feet flat on the ground. Ashleigh then lowered her body into a squat position while keeping her back straight. Instead of returning back to her starting position, she raised back up only a few inches, which counted as one “pulse” move.

Ashleigh finished off her workout by performing another set of adductions, this time using the adductor machine. She rested its pads against her inner thighs and slowly pushed them toward the middle and back out three times. She held the position after the third adduction before returning back to the starting position with her legs spread apart.

The leg routine proved to be a huge hit with the fitness model’s millions of followers. The upload has racked up over 23,000 likes after just six hours of going live to Instagram, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for both the workout as well as Ashleigh’s eye-popping look.

“Oooo I like these, must try,” one person wrote.

“You look amazing,” said another fan.

“If there is anything I need to incorporate more if it’s definitely my inner thighs. Thanks for this!!” commented a third follower.

“Obsessed with you and your workouts,” a fourth admirer quipped.

While Ashleigh offers training programs on her website, she often takes to her Instagram page to share a variety of exercise routines with her fans. She recently demonstrated another workout that targeted her upper booty and also proved popular with her fans, who awarded the videos nearly 62,000 likes.