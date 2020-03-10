Georgia Fowler Enjoys A Coffee By The Beach In A Barely-There Yellow Bikini

Georgia Fowler is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans.

The Victoria’s Secret model took to her account late on Monday night to dazzle her 1.1 million followers with a new set of snaps from her luxurious day at the beach. The images saw the 27-year-old enjoying an iced coffee and laying in the sand as the golden sun spilled over her incredible figure. A stunning view of the turquoise water and near-cloudless blue sky made for a breathtaking background to the duo of photos, but it was Georgia herself that captivated her audience by sporting a very tiny bikini that left little to the imagination.

Georgia stunned in the barely-there yellow two-piece that popped against her gorgeous, allover glow. The set included a bandeau top with thin shoulder straps that showcased her toned arms. The swimwear boasted a square neckline and was hardly enough to contain her voluptuous assets. The scandalous style made for an eyeful of cleavage and underboob — though her audience hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin.

The brunette bombshell also wore a pair of matching yellow bikini bottoms that were even more risque than the top half of her look. The ruched swimwear covered up only what was necessary, and featured a revealing, high-cut style that allowed Georgia to flaunt her long, lean legs and sandy booty. Meanwhile, its string waistband was tied in dainty bows high up on the model’s hips, accentuating her trim waist and slender frame.

Georgia accessorized her look with nothing more than a pair of trendy black sunglasses, ensuring that all eyes were on her fabulous bikini body. Her short locks were worn down in waves that appeared slightly damp, likely from a dip in the sea shortly before the impromptu photoshoot took place.

Fans wasted no time in making use of the social media platform’s like and comments feature. After just three hours of going live, the shots have accrued more than 13,000 likes — and that number still continues to grow by the minute. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the upload as well, where many left compliments for Georgia’s jaw-dropping display.

“You look amazing,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Georgia was “crazy sexy.”

“That’s a nice bikini,” commented a third follower.

Georgia is often seen showing a racy amount of skin on her Instagram page. Another recent upload saw the model give her fans a close up of her impressive physique, which was clad in a strapless white bikini. That look proved to be popular as well, racking up over 34,000 likes.