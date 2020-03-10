WWE News: Two Superstars Express Disappointment Over Not Getting Booked

After spending several months on the sidelines due to serious injuries, Nia Jax has apparently been cleared to return to the WWE ring for some time. But with Jax having yet to appear on Monday Night Raw or Friday Night SmackDown this year and her cousin Tamina barely utilized on the blue brand, both women individually took to Twitter to seemingly voice their frustration about how the company’s creative team doesn’t have anything for them at the moment.

As quoted by WrestlingNews.co, Jax expressed her disappointment over the matter on Sunday night, referencing both groups of Four Horsewomen — the original NXT-to-main-roster group and the MMA foursome led by Ronda Rousey — and tweeting that she wants to form a similar faction so she could get booked. The 35-year-old concluded by saying that “talent has nothing to do with it,” warning her followers that certain people might get triggered by her comments.

That same day, Tamina sent out a similar tweet, sarcastically remarking that she loves it when “some people get forgotten.” The daughter of late WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Snuka added a pair of hashtags, one suggesting that it’s a shame she isn’t getting booked and another stressing the importance of knowing one’s value.

As it can be difficult nowadays to figure out whether a wrestler’s social media posts express legitimate frustration or are part of a storyline, WrestlingNews.co opined that it could go either way in both cases. At the moment, Jax and Tamina are not listed on the “internal” card for WrestleMania 36 in April, though it’s possible they may be included in the annual WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal.

“The belief is that both women are cleared for action so it would only take a thumbs up from creative to get them on TV,” the publication added.

As of this writing, Jax has been out of action since WrestleMania 35 last year, having undergone surgery for torn ACLs on both of her knees, as noted by Daily DDT. Prior to that, she and Tamina — who has dealt with her share of nagging injuries through the years — were in the hunt for the Women’s Tag Team Championships currently held by The Kabuki Warriors. It’s unclear whether the cousins will get to team up once again once they make their return to television.

With her in-ring return date still unknown, Jax has been keeping busy revisiting her career as a plus-size model, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. Last week, the former Raw Women’s Champion recently shared a video from a recent photo shoot, where she posed in nightwear and appeared to call out her critics in the update’s caption.