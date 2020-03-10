50 Cent Trolls Bow Wow With Hilarious Video Of On-Stage Fall During Show

The rapper fell through a hole in the stage and security just stood and stared.

Rapper Bow Wow fell through the stage during a performance over the weekend. 50 Cent got a hold of footage of the embarrassing moment and posted it on Instagram to mock his fellow artist.

At this point in his career, 50 Cent is arguably as famous for his outlandish posts on social media as he is for his music. Bow Wow – real name Shad Moss – was the latest victim of one of the Brooklyn, New York rapper’s infamous online attacks. While performing at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania over the weekend the rapper had a mishap that caused him to fall through the stage.

As reported by Complex, Bow Wow was performing as part of the Millenium Tour 2020 and while rapping his verse on the song “I Think They Like Me (Remix)” he started rocking out to the song and was working the stage when he stepped backwards and his foot fell into a pop-up hole.

Video footage caught on a spectator’s phone quickly went viral with The Shade Room sharing it on Instagram to their 17.8 million followers. 50 Cent was somehow able to get his hands on high-quality video of the fall taken from the stage and the 33-year-old hip hop artist is seen falling into an open hole while nearby security just watched.

In his caption to the post the “In Da Club” rapper ridiculed his friend and said because of this type of behavior he will no longer be invited to parties thrown by Fifty. Moss replied to the post and blamed the fall on sipping too much of the 50 Cent-owned cognac before going on stage.

“That’s what happens when u drink that f*cking Branson Cognac before the concert. Thanks Fif! I’m never drinking that sh*t again,” Bow Wow wrote.

Other rappers such as Snoop Dogg and Jermaine Durpi commented on the post with laughing emojis. Some of the Empire star’s followers decided to mock the embarrassed performer.

“Visual representation of his career,” one wrote.

“Damn Bow can’t catch a break,” a follower said.

“The new Bow Wow Challenge,” one fan joked.

To his credit, the rapper found humor in the situation and posted the same clip to his 4.5 million Instagram followers. In the caption he mentioned partying too hard for his birthday as the cause for the slip up.

“At least you posted before the media & laughed at it,” a follower commented.

50 Cent recently poked fun at Oprah Winfrey on Instagram when she had an on-stage fall herself in late February by asking if “Michael Jackson’s ghost tripped her.”