YouTube Star Nikita Dragun Flaunts Smoking Hot Body In Sparkly Bra, One-Legged Pants & Thong

YouTube star Nikita Dragun stepped out recently in an outfit where she wore her thong panties on the outside of her sheer one-legged pants, giving her Instagram fans a glimpse of her smoking hot body.

Seventeen reported that Nikita wore the sexy getup to Victoria Villarroel’s andMadison Beer’s birthday parties recently. The YouTube star showed up wearing a one-legged pair of sheer pants with sparkly fringe that ran down the outside seam. Over those, she wore a matching aqua metallic aqua G-string, which protected her modesty. She paired the unusual garment with a beaded fringed push-up bra top with thin straps that crossed in the front that showed off a generous peek of her ample cleavage. On her arms, the model wore matching bedazzled sheer no finger gloves.

Nikita accessorized the look with a lighter shade of matching blue hair that flowed to over her shoulders to her waist. Atop her head, she wore an azure cowboy-style hat with three bedazzled stars across the front and silver fringe. Finally, a pair of see-through platform sandals pulled everything together. In various pictures, the model showed off the unique outfit from multiple angles and posed with the birthday girl.

Known for her makeup, Nikita did not disappoint her fans. She wore light eyeshadow paired with dramatic eyelashes. Contour and highlighter made her features stand out, and a nude lipstick adorned her full lips.

“Me getting my cowboy fantasy out the way cus they’re about to cancel Coachella CHECK,” the YouTuber later commented.

In the caption, the model revealed that the parties she attended that night had themes that were cowboy and blue, but she also noted that she is extra when it comes to birthday parties. Nearly 550,000 Instagram users shared the love with Nikita by hitting the “like” button. Plus, almost 13,000 of her fans took a moment to drop a comment in the replies section.

“Save a horse, ride a cowboy,” teased one fan, quoting the famous song by country stars Big & Rich.

“Love her style, but honestly, it would shock me if she knew what clothes were lol,” another noted.

“The last picture is giving me very early 2000’s Paris Hilton Lindsey Lohan vibes,” observed a third follower, who has a pretty good pop culture memory.

“Wait, but like you don’t wear the same color as the quinceañera… lmao,” a fourth wrote, indicating that Nikita and Victoria wore the same hue for the big birthday party.

