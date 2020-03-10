‘Watchmen’ Season Two Reportedly Isn’t Coming Because Damon Lindelof Is Out Of Ideas

Watchmen, the HBO adaptation of the graphic novel and movie was one of the biggest hits of 2019. Knowing that it’s natural for viewers to hope the series creator, Damon Lindelof is hard at work on season two. Unfortunately for those hoping to see the series continue, Lindelof doubled down on the idea the show was one season and done.

Sitting down for an interview with Collider, the Watchmen showrunner also made it clear the lack of a second season isn’t because he has no interest in doing it. Instead, Lindelof said the reason the show is one and done because he simply doesn’t feel like he has any ideas for a follow-up season.

“I wish that I had an idea for Watchmen Season 2, and I really wish that there is going to be a Watchmen Season 2; I just – we put it all on the field for Season 1. And every great idea we had, I was like, what if we just put that in Season 1 versus, ‘Oh, let’s stick it away for later.'”

He finished his thought by saying that while he certainly hopes there is another season, he personally doesn’t think there will be. Lindelof’s comments about being out of ideas is not and has never been the only clue the show is only one season.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Not long after it aired, HBO changed the classification from “drama series” to “limited series.” The importance there is the impression that gives that it was only meant for a short run.

The Watchmen showrunner did talk about that decision as well. He claims the decision to make it a limited series was one that was made “above his paygrade.” He also claims it might have stemmed from a bit of a misunderstanding about his intentions when he first took the idea to the network.

Lindelof admits he originally said he only wanted to do one season, but after that wanted to see what would happen. He says when the season ended, HBO did circle back and ask him whether he was going to do a second one. He once again said he didn’t have any ideas. He added that because season two was always in doubt, the network dubbed it a limited series.

Lindelof continued to seemingly spread the blame around, telling Collider he gets consulted on those kinds of decisions, but he doesn’t make them.

For now, Damon Lindelof is turning his attention to other projects. At the top of that list is the movie The Hunt. The release for the film was originally slated for last year but was delayed. It’s finally been greenlit for release later this spring.