Eriana Blanco Sizzles In Unzipped Swimsuit On Instagram

Eriana Blanco has been treating her 2.5 million Instagram fans to a steady stream of sizzling swimsuit pics lately, and kept it rolling today with a new post. The Latina hottie rocked an unzipped thong swimsuit and shared two pictures in the photo series, showing off her ensemble from different angles.

In the first snap, the model faced the camera straight-on and tilted her head to the right with a sultry pout on her face. Her shimmery swimsuit stole the show and she left it unzipped inches below her chest to flaunt her cleavage. The one-piece also had a high leg cut and cutouts on the sides that were decorated with multiple horizontal straps. Plus, the tag revealed that the outfit was from Fashion Nova.

Eriana wore her hair down with her slick locks brushed in front of both shoulders. Her glam makeup application included shimmery pink lipstick, extra dark and long lashes, black liner on her lower lids, and glossy lipstick. The sensation didn’t wear any accessories and kept the focus on her physique.

The backdrop was a light blue and she was illuminated well thanks to the flash.

The second image was a close-up picture of her figure as she faced her right shoulder towards the camera and propped out her right leg. Eriana’s curvy booty was hard to miss and the angle revealed that the side cutout extended almost to her armpits and left her sides bare. Her face was cropped out and the bright lighting left her swimsuit glowing with a multitude of colors.

The update has been liked over 27,000 likes and many of her followers took to the comments section to share their compliments.

“Always good at the end of the rainbow,” gushed an admirer, referring to her one-piece.

Others responded to her question in the caption.

“I’d take both any day,” declared a second supporter.

“Both are 10000/10 but 1 because we can see your gorgeous eyes,” raved a third social media user.

“@eriana_blanco good lord you are too much,” wrote a fan.

In addition, Eriana posted another update yesterday, that time rocking a snakeskin-print one-piece swimsuit at the beach. The ensemble had a straight neckline and a thong cut in the back that left her booty on show. The video was shot to promote Bang Energy Drink and the beauty lounged in the sand, walked towards the beach, and exuded sultry vibes. The model took swigs of the Rainbow Unicorn drink and appeared to be having a blast on the sunny day.