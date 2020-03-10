Brit Manuela Lets It All Hang Out In An Impossibly Tiny Leopard-Print Bikini While Lounging Outside In Miami

Brit Manuela let it all hang out in an impossibly tiny bikini her latest Instagram share. The American model dazzled her 891,000 followers with the eye-popping post on Monday.

The latest addition to Brit’s sizzling Instagram page included both a photo and video taken during her vacation in Miami, Florida. Both slides saw the stunner sitting outside on a wicker chair that surrounded by luscious greenery as the golden sun spilled over her incredible figure. The short, retro-filtered clip revealed that it was a slightly windy day, and captured the stunner’s long, brown hair being blown around her face, causing her to flash a huge grin to the camera.

Brit seemed to be working on her tan during the impromptu photo session, as she was stripped down to nothing more than a skimpy bikini from Fashion Nova that did way more showing than covering up. The white two-piece featured a bold, leopard-print pattern that alone as enough to captivate the bombshell’s, though its revealing design seemed to have already done the job.

Brit slayed in a halter-style top that was hardly enough to contain her voluptuous assets. Cleavage was on display from nearly every angle of the garment hanks to its tiny panel cups and a daringly low-cut neckline. It tied together in a dainty bow in the middle of her chest, drawing further attention to the babe’s busty display.

On her lower half, the brunette beauty wore a pair of matching bikini bottoms that were equally-as risque. The swimwear covered up only what was necessary and featured a dangerously high-cut design that allowed her to show off her sculpted thighs and lean legs. Meanwhile, its curved waistband sat high up on Brit’s hips, accentuating her trim waist and chiseled abs.

To accessorize her barely-there ensemble, Brit added a gold pendant necklace and delicate hoop earrings. Her dark tresses were worn down and cascaded behind her back and over her shoulder, and she opted to go makeup-free to allow her natural beauty to shine.

Unsurprisingly, the bikini-clad new addition to the Instagram hottie’s page was a huge hit with her thousands of fans. The upload has racked up over 28,000 likes after 14 hours of going live, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for her latest jaw-dropping display.

“You are such goals,” one person wrote.

Another follower said that Brit was exuding “Goddess energy.”

“Can’t stop looking at you,” commented a third admirer.

“This bikini looks gorgeous on you!!” a fourth fan quipped.

Brit is far from shy about showing some skin on her widely-followed Instagram page. Another recent post saw her showing off her flawless physique again in a strapless floral two-piece that left little to the imagination. That look proved popular as well, earning more than 43,000 likes.