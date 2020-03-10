Draya Michele Flaunts Underboob In Cut-Out Bikini On Instagram

Draya Michele has been posting eye-catching updates to her Instagram over the past week, but her newest share from yesterday is arguably the most revealing so far. The former Basketball Wives star showed off her underboob in a sexy cut-out bikini top and tantalized her 7.9 million followers.

The hottie posed outside in front of a white brick wall. She stood with her body angled towards the camera and propped out her left leg, playing with her hair with both hands and leaving her elbows out to the sides. Her pose also left her inner arm tattoo visible and the natural lighting left her skin glowing.

Draya’s bikini top was black with an off-the-shoulder cut. It had an above elbow sleeve and a large oval cutout on her chest that offered a good view of her underboob. Her bikini bottoms were matching with a high waistline that rested right below her belly button. The high leg cut left her hips bare and the ensemble left her toned abs on show. The post was tagged with the Oh Polly brand.

The stunner accessorized with a pair of reflective sunglasses, sparkling stud earrings, and a bracelet. She wore her hair down and brushed behind her shoulders and rocked light pink lipstick and a dusting of blush. Draya parted her lips and gazed into the distance, although her eyes were obscured by her sunglasses.

The reflection in her sunglasses revealed that she was posing next to an outdoor pool with palm trees and green shrubbery with an expansive view.

The update has been liked by over 176,000 people so far and plenty of fans took to the comments section to gush about her good looks.

“I gotta get off the Internet before I faint,” joked an admirer.

“Draya. Enough. Honestly. Can we breathe? Can you please get off our necks?!” exclaimed a second social media user.

“Is that really the view in your shades,” wondered a follower.

“Game over you win!!” complimented a fourth supporter.

Draya also shared another update on February 21 and flaunted a hint of her underboob. The sensation rocked a purple bikini and stood with her phone in her hand and glanced at the camera with a coy pout on her face. Her cleavage, abs, and curvy hips were hard to miss. She slicked her hair back and rocked hoop earrings, a bracelet, and sunglasses. The model stood in the middle of several people with an outdoor couch directly behind her.