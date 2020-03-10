Sofia Bevarly Flaunts Cleavage In Black Corset Bodysuit On Instagram

Sofia Bevarly shared a new photo series on Instagram today with two snaps and rocked a sexy black corset bodysuit to tantalize her followers. She was photographed inside what appeared to be her apartment while flaunting her cleavage.

In the first picture, Sofia stood facing the camera straight-on with her hands by her sides. The image was cropped from her waist up so the focus was on her chest, which was hard to miss thanks to the revealing cut of the Fashion Nova ensemble. While it was hard to tell if the suit was strapless, it nonetheless hugged her chest and her waist snugly. The bodysuit was made of a shiny fabric that shone in the light.

The hottie wore her hair down in a casual heavy side part as she let her locks fall around both of her shoulders. Her makeup application included silver eyeshadow, dark liner on her lower lids, mascara, and glossy pink lipstick, which was highlighted as she smiled with her lips parted. She didn’t wear any necklaces but sported multiple bracelets on her left wrist.

The second shot was similar to the first one, except that she smiled with her lips closed. Behind her were a kitchen counter and stainless steel refrigerator with lots of different items on top. A light blue surfboard was propped against the wall in the corner.

The room was lit up, thanks to a ceiling light by the kitchen, but the bombshell was illuminated by natural lighting that streamed in through a window in front of her.

The update has been liked over 46,800 times so far.

Sofia’s many admirers took to the comments section to send their love. Most people responded to the question in the caption.

“#1 because your smile is like heaven itself, a living goddess wow magnifique,” raved a fan.

“1 for sure, you have an amazing smile,” voted a second follower.

“Both cause i miss that gorgeous face!!” exclaimed a supporter.

“1…no 2…1 ya one…1 for sure. But 2….I vote 2…but 1. Both,” joked a fourth social media user.

Sofia often shares eye-catching updates of herself flaunting her cleavage on Instagram. On February 28, she shared a slow-motion video of herself wearing a polka dot bikini while flipping her hair. The top put her chest on display and her low-waisted bottoms had two flirty side ties. She posed in front of a white backdrop and smiled widely, playing with her locks and exuding sultry vibes. She kept her accessories simple, only wearing a watch for the clip.