Tammy Hembrow Looks Smoking Hot In A Tiny, Tie-Dye Bikini While Lounging By The Pool

Tammy Hembrow is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans.

The Australian model dazzled her 10.4 million followers on the platform on Monday with an eye-popping new photo that is getting noticed for all of the right reasons. The image captured Tammy lounging by the pool on a beautiful, cloudless day. She was seen sitting on her knees in front of the camera while staring off into the distance with a sultry gaze.

Tammy often tantalizes her fans with her barely-there swimwear choices and her most recent The stunner looked smoking hot in tiny two-piece from Tiger Mist that left very little to the imagination, adding some serious heat to her page.

The blond bombshell stunned in a pink-and-white, tie-dye two-piece that did nothing but favors for her incredible physique. The set included a minuscule top with thin straps that showcased her toned arms. In fact, the number was so small that it appeared hardly enough to contain her voluptuous assets, giving her audience an eyeful of underboob on top of the ample amount of cleavage exposed by its daringly low scoop neckline.

Tammy’s matching bikini bottoms took her barely-there look to the next level. The piece allowed the stunner to show off her sculpted thighs thanks to its daringly high-cut design. Meanwhile, its curved waistband sat high up on her hips to accentuate her trim waist. A dainty bow fell on one side of it, drawing further attention to Tammy’s flat midsection and abs.

To accessorize her pool day ensemble, Tammy added a set of dainty earrings as well as a stud nosering. She clipped her platinum tresses up on top of her head in a messy fashion and wore a minimal amount of makeup that allowed her natural beauty to shine.

Fans wasted no time in showing Tammy some love for her latest skin-baring display. The image has racked up over 53,000 likes within its first hour of going live — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Hundreds took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post as well, where many left compliments for the social media sensation’s jaw-dropping display.

“You are so beautiful,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Tammy had a “gorgeous body.”

“You look unbelievable,” commented a third follower.

“Thank you for this..I feel so mesmerized,” a fourth admirer quipped.

Fans did not have to scroll far down Tammy Instagram feed for another look at her impressive bikini body. Another recent post included a short video of her in an impossibly tiny neon pink bikini. That look proved popular as well and, to date, has been viewed over 1.7 million times and earned more than 281,000 likes.