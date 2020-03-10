‘OG Insta Golf Girl’ Paige Spiranac Says ‘Cleavage’ Makes Her An Outcast In The Sport’s Community

Paige Spiranac claims she was denied helping at a charity event because of the clothes she wears.

Professional golfer and Instagram star, Paige Spiranac attacked the politics in the golf world during a recent podcast. She claimed to be discriminated against because of how she dresses while playing, and said she was denied the chance to help out at a charity event because of her image.

Spiranac lists herself as the “OG Insta Golf Girl” in her Instagram bio. She routinely posts photos in revealing outfits for her 2.2 million followers. This has gained her a massive online following but according to her has closed many doors in the golf community.

The golfing beauty aired several grievances on a new episode of her Playing-A-Round podcast, as reported by The Sun. She attacked the “elites” of the golf world who refuse to grant her access to prestigious events.

“Golf is elitist, it’s stuffy, it’s exclusive and I hate that because I am not that and I was never welcomed in,” Spiranac said on the podcast.

During her rant against the world of golf, the 26-year-old said she had always struggled to find acceptance and pursuing that in golf was a mistake because her personality does not mesh with the status quo. They especially do not appreciate the clothes she wears. She described herself as being “the opposite” of a typical golfer.

“I’m not refined, I’m raw and real and I wear what I want,” the athletic beauty said.

The former San Diego State standout blasted the golf community for being riddled with hypocrisies. She claims that behind the veneer of polo shirts and slacks that very few of the men in the community “act like gentlemen.”

“There’s just so much hypocrisy in golf and it’s so frustrating for me,” the golfer added.

Spiranac said that male golfers get preferential treatment – even if they break the law – but she gets treated as an “outcast” because of her clothing choices.

“I wear a tank top and I’m the sl*t, and I’m the wh*re, and I’m the one that’s ruining the game,” the Instagram influencer said.

The golfing ambassador said she reached out to a charity event that was raising money for children. She offered to donate clubs to the event but a coordinator denied the donation because organizers did not approve of how Spiranac carried herself on the golf course.

“I want to give back to these kids who don’t have anything…and I can’t even f*cking do that because of my cleavage.”

Last week she thrilled fans by posting a picture in an all-black ensemble while playing in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The post received over 110,000 likes.