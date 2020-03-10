‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Nikki Steps Up

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, March 10 reveal that Nikki feels uncomfortable, but it’s for excellent reasons, and she even makes a difference for somebody in need. Plus, Devon also works to build something that helps many people.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) goes outside her comfort zone, according to SheKnows Soaps. First, she ends up allowing Billy (Jason Thompson) to visit the Ranch and talk to Victoria (Amelia Heinle). Nikki doesn’t want Billy to hamper Victoria’s recovery, but she also knows that her daughter needs to speak with the father of her children.

Then, Sharon (Sharon Case) needs help. She’s too sick even to undergo her chemotherapy treatment. Sharon is at home running through non-stop worse case scenarios. If Sharon cannot take medication for her breast cancer, then she fears she will ultimately lose her battle with the disease. Although they’ve been enemies for years, Nikki steps way up to help Sharon out in her time of need. She urges Sharon not to give up battling cancer. Nikki also suggests that her nemesis, who poured an entire pitcher of milk on her head not too long ago, picture their epic battles. That seems to be the pep talk that Sharon needed at the moment.

Meanwhile, Devon (Bryton James) works to build his empire. Devon’s focus is on helping people these days. He started New Hope with Nick (Joshua Morrow). Then, Elena (Brytni Sarpy) wanted to start a health clinic for the underprivileged in Genoa City. Devon loved the idea, and they also roped Nate (Sean Dominic) to help them get the whole thing started. Now their dream is a reality, and they’ve already managed to support their first unfortunate client.

Jared (Michael Maclane) got some healthcare during the ice storm that left Devon, Elena, and Nate stranded overnight in the clinic without heat. Then, he came back to ask for help for his grandpa. They get him to the hospital, and even Amanda (Mishael Morgan) has an epiphany when she sees what Devon, Elena, and Nate are doing for people who need it the most. Instead of focusing on her own problems with Ripley Turner (Christian Keyes), Amanda wants to devote her time to helping others. This is undoubtedly something Devon will be able to get behind with his newly recovered fortune. The problem is, will having the Hilary look-a-like around even more cause Devon and Elena issues as he cannot help but remember all that he lost.